Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OWASSO — Many indicators seemed to point to the likelihood of Owasso and Jenks playing a close game Friday night in a matchup of teams that have won four of the past six Class 6AI state titles.

Owasso entered ranked No. 5 and Jenks No. 6. Both were coming off tough losses in their season openers and desperately looking for a win.

So it wasn’t surprising that Friday’s game had some drama at the end, although the path to that finish was unexpected.

Owasso dominated for the first three quarters, but needed two defensive stops in the fourth to repel Jenks, 34-28 at Owasso Stadium.

Knox Dyson passed for five TDs — three to Deuce Chalk and two to J’Kharri Thomas, to pick up his first win as the Rams’ starting quarterback.

“Tonight really shows what we can do when we all work together,” Dyson said. “Really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Jenks’ Ayden Christiansen scored on a 64-yard double reverse and 62-yard pass.

A coaching adage is that teams show their greatest improvement between their first and second games. That was certainly true for Owasso, although it remains to be seen how much of that improvement was due to top-ranked Bixby not being its opponent after routing the Rams last week. Jenks, however, for three quarters, looked like it took a step back after its 27-26 loss to Edmond Santa Fe. Perhaps there was a hangover effect from that last-second setback as Jenks stormed back in the final 12 minutes.

“It was (encouraging),” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said about the fourth-quarter comeback from a 34-7 deficit. “We started to realize what we thought our potential was. There’s a big difference in potential and execution and we started to see some execution in the second half, and we’ve got to build on that.”

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s game:

1. Rams receivers break looseOwasso receivers J’Kharri Thomas and Deuce Chalk have big-time playmaking ability. A key for Bixby last week was containing them, preventing any huge gains. Jenks wasn’t able to do that. On the game’s first series, Thomas looked well covered on a fourth-down pass at the goal line, but he outmanuevered a defender to make a diving 23-yard TD catch.

In the second quarter, Thomas broke open across the middle on Dyson’s 26-yard TD strike. Later in the second, Chalk caught a 67-yard TD bomb down the left sideline. In the third, Chalk took away a long pass from another well-positioned Jenks DB and raced to the end zone for a second 67-yard touchdown. With 43 seconds left in the third, Chalk hauled in another 24-yard TD pass despite being well covered.

Thomas had 11 catches for 97 yards and recovered the onside kick that sealed the outcome. Chalk had five receptions for 192 yards.

2. Owasso QB Dyson has a breakout game After Dyson and the Rams struggled last week, he looked confident from the start, connecting on his first four passes. He kept throwing deep against the Jenks secondary and was often rewarded. Dyson finished 17-of-22 for 300 yards.

Dyson said he had some opening night jitters last week, “It’s hard not to in that type of setting (at H.A. Chapman Stadium).” But what else was the difference this week?

“I felt a lot more comfortable,” Dyson said. “It felt natural, last week it didn’t feel as natural, I was trying to force stuff, but this week I was feeling it before the game.”

3. Rams get violentDuring the offseason, a theme from Owasso defenders was that the defense was going to be “violent” this year. It wasn’t that violent against Bixby, but the Rams, led by linebackers Lyric Wheeler and Kale Pennington, certainly played with more intensity and their hitting was harder against Jenks. Sometimes they got too violent, such as on a roughing the passer penalty that led to Jenks’ TD late in the third quarter. Wheeler had a big pass breakup and fourth-down sack when Jenks was threatening to reduce a 34-21 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Roman Graham also helped end another late Jenks possession with a big sack late in the game.

4. A bounceback night for Owasso’s O-lineOwasso’s highly touted offensive line, led by Blake Cherry and Ryker Haff, was outplayed by Bixby’s front last week as Dyson was under constant pressure and there were no holes opened for the running game. The O-Line, however, played to its potential against Jenks. After the Trojans scored their first TD, the Rams’ O-line took over on the ensuing possession and powered Owasso down the field for a TD.

5. Jenks still has a championship cultureJenks is 0-2, but it still has a championship mentality. The Trojans aren’t going down without a battle as they showed Friday. Christiansen’s second TD on Owen Jones’ second TD pass made it 34-28 with 46 seconds left.

OWASSO 34, JENKS 28

Jenks 0 0 7 21 — 28

Owasso 7 14 13 0 — 34

OWA — Thomas 23 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

OWA — Thomas 26 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

OWA — Chalk 67 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

OWA — Chalk 67 pass from Dyson (kick failed)

JEN — K.Jones 18 run (Franklin kick)

OWA — Chalk 24 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

JEN — Christiansen 64 run (Franklin kick)

JEN — Thompson 82 pass from O.Jones (Franklin kick)

JEN — Christiansen 62 pass from O.Jones (Franklin kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — JEN 13 OWA 16; Rushes-Yards — JEN 24-133, OWA 31-120; Comp-Att-Int — JEN 15-28-1, OWA 17-22-0. Passing Yards — JEN 228, OWA 300. Fumbles-Lost — JEN 0-0, OWA 2-2. Penalty Yards — JEN 9-80, OWA 11-100. Total Yards — JEN 361, OWA 420. Punts-Avg. — JEN 3-38.0. OWA 2-32.0.