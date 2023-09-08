Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OWASSO — Owasso and Broken Arrow had split a pair of one-point decisions in their last two meetings entering Friday night.

However, the latest renewal of this Class 6AI rivalry was never close.

Fourth-ranked Owasso scored 24 points during the first quarter and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 7 Broken Arrow in the fifth annual Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family at Owasso Stadium.

It was the fourth time that Owasso’s Bill Blankenship had faced his son, Josh, as high school head coaches.

The Rams led 38-7 at halftime and were determined not to let the Tigers back into the game. Last week, Owasso was up 34-7 through three quarters but had to recover a late onside kick to seal a win against Jenks. Owasso never let Broken Arrow get back into the game.

“It was big time (to put together a complete four quarters),” said Owasso linebacker Lyric Wheeler, who recovered two Broken Arrow fumbles. “If we would’ve let up even a little bit, we knew they would have taken the opportunity and seized it. So we couldn’t have that. We just had to step on their throats and crush them.”

Knox Dyson completed 11-of-15 passes for 219 yards — most of those stats were in the first half. Owasso primarily stayed on the ground offensively in the second half and Tyler Caviness played the fourth quarter at QB.

The Rams will be 2-1 when they visit Union in a 6AI-1 opener on Sept. 22 while the Tigers will take an 0-3 record into a 6AI-2 opener that night against visiting Southmoore.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s game:

1. First impressions aren’t always accurate

After Bixby’s season-opening rout over Owasso, there were some major doubts about the Rams from some outside of the Owasso community. But Owasso has bounced back impressively as it dominated the first three quarters last week against Jenks and was in control from start to finish against Broken Arrow. With Union’s loss at Jenks on Friday night, Owasso looks like the No. 2 team in 6AI.

“We’ve got a lot of room to improve, but we’re playing well right now,” Dyson said.”

2. Owasso has quality RB depth

It’s easy to overlook Owasso’s ground game because it doesn’t have a star back picking up a lot of yards. And the Rams couldn’t establish their running game against Bixby — not many teams can — but their ground game has been very effective the past two weeks with a trio of sophomores: Cecil Garrett, Jayden Hall and Jayson Moll. All contributed big plays against Broken Arrow. Garrett rushed for two TDs, Hall had 11 carries for 75 yards and Moll caught a 66-yard TD bomb.

“That kid can run,” Dyson said of Moll.

And their depth will improve when junior Tariek Johnson returns from an injury.

3. Rams’ defense dominates

Owasso’s defense played better than the final score indicated. The Rams allowed only 193 yards. Two of Broken Arrow’s three TDs came on possessions that covered only a combined 17 yards after turnovers. Broken Arrow’s only big gainer came on a trick play — receiver Kayleb Barnett’s 42-yard pass to Kedan Johnson, but the Tigers came up empty due to a missed field goal. Standout freshman Octavian Roberson, who had 214 rushing yards in the first two games, was limited to 43 yards on 14 carries with a TD. Kaibre Harris had 13 rushes for 35 yards.

“We’re firing on all cylinders right now, but I know we can be a whole lot better, turn on the turbo a little bit,” Wheeler said about the defense.

4. Derrick Osmond makes a difference

Broken Arrow’s Osmond, a Tulsa commit, received his first extended action at tight end this season after missing the opener with a foot injury. On Friday, he surpassed his 2022 receiving total as he had four catches for 43 yards and a dazzling TD on Cooper Bates’ 8-yard TD in the right corner of the end zone. Osmond, also a defensive end, ended the play by colliding with a wall, but after a minute on the ground, he walked off the field.

The Tigers’ other TD also came from a tight end, Ezekiel Wilson, on a 4-yard pass from Bates in the second quarter.

5. Tigers’ inexperience shows

Broken Arrow has some seniors in key positions, but overall is a young team. The inexperience shows at times. Early in the game, it appeared that Broken Arrow scored the opening points, but Bates’ 34-yard TD pass to Kayleb Barnett was erased by a penalty. Broken Arrow lost an unforced fumble on the next play and Owasso quickly took advantage with Noah Hill’s 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Owasso also cashed in another unforced fumble for a TD to take a 10-0 advantage and Broken Arrow never really recovered.

OWASSO 41, BROKEN ARROW 21

Broken Arrow;0;7;7;7;—;21

Owasso;24;14;3;0;;-41

OW: FG, Hill 30

OW: Thomas 25 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

OW: Garrett 4 run (Hill kick)

OW: Chalk 34 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

OW: Garrett 2 run (Hill kick)

BA: Wilson 4 pass from Bates (Martens kick)

OW: Moll 66 pass from Dyson (Hill kick)

BA: Osmond 8 pass from Bates (Irvine kick)

OW: FG, Aycock 34

BA: Roberson 3 run (Irvine kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BA 13 OWA 16; Rushes-Yards — BA 42-87, OWA 34-159; Comp-Att-Int — BA 10-22-0, OWA 12-17-1. Passing Yards — BA 108, OWA 218. Fumbles-Lost — BA 2-2, OWA 1-1. Penalty Yards — BA 12-86, OWA 10-94. Total Yards — BA 195, OWA 377. Punts-Avg. — BA 6-35.5. OWA 4-25.3.