FC Tulsa update: Must-win situation in rematch at Hartford

Notable: This will be the second match between Tulsa and Hartford in less than three weeks. Hartford defeated Tulsa 2-1 as Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute Aug. 24 at ONEOK Field. .. FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts on his team's chances of catching Detroit which has an eight-point lead and two games in hand, for the Eastern Conference's final playoff slot: "We are playing until the last game of the season. Detroit has tougher opponents to play up ahead, and they will play us, too. We are not hanging our heads, we know to fight until the last game. If I have the mentality of ‘hey, it’s tough,’ then my team will adapt that same mentality, so we keep going. Playoffs are possible, and we will keep fighting until the last game of the season.” Tulsa has five games remaining. .. Tab Ramos will make his debut as Hartford's head coach. Ramos spent eight years as the U.S. U-20 National Team head coach from 2011-19. Ramos was a midfielder on all three U.S. World Cup teams in the 1990s, was a three-time MLS All-Star and is in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He was the Houston Dynamo's manager the past two years in the MLS. .. Tulsa's Gabi Torres and Matheus Silva played with Hartford last year. Former Tulsa players Ariel Martinez and Mo Jadama are with Hartford. Martinez, Obregon and Joel Johnson lead Hartford with four goals each. .. Rodrigo da Costa is Tulsa's active goals leader with eight.