Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38

A week after allowing 64 points in a loss to Highway 97 rival Sand Springs, Sapulpa gave up 28 first-half points to Tahlequah on Friday night at George Collins Stadiium.

Then the Chieftains clamped down on defense.

Sapulpa held Tahlequah to only 10 second-half points, and the Chieftains prevailed with a riveting victory when running back Marco Smith scored the winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 19.6 seconds remaining.

“When I think of the win (on Friday) one word comes to mind and that is -- resiliency,” Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr. said. “We had so much adversity (against Tahlequah), and we just kept overcoming and fighting. We were able to pull out the win in the last few seconds.”

The Chieftains were forced to play from behind from the beginning against Tahlequah, trailing 14-0 after the first period and 28-12 at halftime. After three quarters, it was Tahlequah in front 31-20, and the Chieftains had to collect three scores in the final 12 minutes to escape with the victory.

Smith finished with 242 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries for the Chieftains, who have now won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Tigers, dating back to 1994.

There were other Week 1 thrillers.

Claremore 28, Bartlesville 27: Micah Teel scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left to lift the 5A No. 7 Zebras at Bartlesville. On defense, Hayden Lee intercepted a Bartlesville pass with 15 seconds left to seal the victory.

“After Bartlesville had all of the momentum, our kids dug down deep and found a way to win,” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said.

Teel finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Kansas 27, Colcord 20: After Class A No. 4 Colcord scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20, visiting Kansas scored with eight seconds left when quarterback Seneca Steele found Scrappy Glass for a 15-yard touchdown pass Thursday.

“I’m as proud of a team and coaches as I’ve ever been,” Kansas coach Warren Kirk said. “We put a lot of work into that game (against Colcord), and our guys executed the game plan and played with tons of grit, fight and toughness to beat a really good Colcord football team. We had a lot of guys step up -- young and old -- and make big plays when needed.”

Steele completed 15 of 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

McAlester 17, Prescott (Ark.) 13: With visiting Prescott on the McAlester 8 with for the final play, the Buffaloes knocked a pass in the end zone to hold on for the victory.