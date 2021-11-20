Fantastic finish: Woodland 20, Gore 19

Woodland 20, Gore 19

Woodland went out in front early, and found itself in a lot of trouble late. The Cougars jumped ahead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Rhodes to Jaime Jordan, but Class A No. 3 Gore scored the game’s next 19 points.

The Pirates’ Zane Craighead scored on a 33-yard touchdown run with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter, and Woodland was in a deep hole with very little time to climb out.

But the visiting Cougars (10-2) did just that.

“Man, I just told reassured them that we were going to win the game,” Woodland coach Casey Goad said. “Sounds cliché, but I told them you’re never out of the fight and it’s going to come down to how bad we wanted it and come down to us making plays to get the job done. I told them to find a way to get it done and they did.”

It started with Jordan scoring on a 56-yard pass from Rhodes with 2:17 left. Then the Cougars went in front on Rhodes’ 35-yard scoring pass to Jordan with 37 seconds remaining.