Fantastic finish: Verdigris 35, Central 32

Verdigris 35, Central 32

Almost 12 hours after the clock read zeroes, Verdigris coach Travis East was still trying to process what all had happened Friday night.

The final five minutes felt like an eternity. Touchdowns were scored, possession kept changing, and the Verdigris lead over Central kept shrinking.

Things got so hectic, East needed a minute to remember just who had scored the Cardinals’ last touchdown.

“It was a run by Reese Roller,” East said after a minute of thought.

After running back Mason Mittasch broke an 86-yard run in the fourth quarter, Roller punched in the touchdown from the 2-yard line to give Class 3A No. 1 Verdigris a 35-26 lead against the No. 10 Braves.

But Central (4-1, 0-1 3A-4) responded with a touchdown of its own late in the game. A failed two-point attempt kept the Cardinals' lead at three — but after the Braves regained possession, Central looked primed to steal a win on Verdigris’ homecoming.

On the drive, Braves quarterback Jamond Silas tossed a 61-yard pass down the field, but the ball landed in Verdigris defensive back Caden Parnell’s hands instead of the intended receiver’s for Parnell’s second interception of the game.

“At that moment, that’s when we had the game sealed,” East said. “We were able to get one first down and then game’s over.”

For Verdigris (4-0, 1-0), which has have won its first three games by an average of 33 points, having some adversity is productive for the future, East said.

“Having to fight there at the end, we hadn’t really been in those this year,” East said. “Our kids responded and found a way to win.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World