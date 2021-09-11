Fantastic finish: Stillwater 32, Mustang 28

Stillwater 32, Mustang 28

Mustang came close this time, but it was still Class 6AII No. 3 Stillwater that came out on top in their meeting for the fourth consecutive season.

With fifth-ranked 6AI Mustang leading 28-25, Stillwater’s Gage Gundy found Heston Thompson for a 60-yard touchdown to put the host Pioneers in front for good with 49 seconds left.

That TD came on the heels of Mustang’s Tristen Russell connecting with Andre Dollar for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 3:15 left at Pioneer Stadium.

“It was a physical ballgame,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “Mustang does a great job. We were fortunate to get that win. Running game was tough to get going, we had to just keep chipping away and keep the chains moving. We had to throw the ball downfield more than we typically do.”

Noah Roberts ended up with 135 yards on 24 carries for the Pioneers, and Gundy completed 14-of-18 passes for 193 yards and four touchdowns.

The Pioneers improved to 2-0, thanks to staying laser focused, according to Barnard.