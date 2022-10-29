Fantastic finish: Sequoyah (Claremore) 22, Vinita 21

Sequoyah (Claremore) 22, Vinita 21

Down by a point with three minutes remaining, Vinita opted to take the lead.

After pulling within one, the Hornets selected to attempt a two-point conversion late in the game. With their opponent, Sequoyah (Claremore) struggling to find a rhythm on offense, a successful conversion could seal a narrow victory.

On the play, Vinita attempted to convert a pass over the middle of the field, but Sequoyah’s Landon Gilbreath — who primarily plays offense for the Eagles but played on defense in the second half because of injuries — jumped the route, batting the ball out of the air to preserve the Eagles’ lead.

And after recovering a deep onside kick, the Eagles (8-1 overall, 5-1 Class 2A-8) burned the remaining three minutes to secure a 22-21 victory over Vinita.

“That was the longest three minutes of my life,” Sequoyah coach Rob Gilbreath said with a laugh.

Gilbreath’s nerves weren’t without good reason. The coach said his offense struggled to gain momentum and turned the ball over six times, including failing to recover an onside kick earlier in the game.

“It was not our best effort on offense,” he said.

But the Eagles were able to extend their final drive by rushing the ball with Dylan Piguet and Logan Hattaway, making Vinita burn its final two timeouts and draining the clock down to zero.

“We just kept finding ways to stay in the game,” Gilbreath said.

In the first quarter, the Eagles marched to an early lead and looked primed to score a touchdown deep inside the red zone. But a bad snap resulted in Sequoyah settling for a 35-yard field goal from Piguet.

“That came out to be big,” Gibreath said.

The Eagles would slowly add to their lead throughout the game, garnering two touchdowns form Caleb Harwell and one from Karson Bickel, who leaped over two defenders in the end zone, to finish with 22 points.

But Gilbreath places the victory on the stout defensive play.

He lauded the efforts of his seniors, mentioning Bickel, Brody Nichols and Joshua Marmon for their performances on defense.

“Caleb Harwell as well made some great plays,” Gilbreath said. “He had some really good hits.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World