Fantastic finish: Sapulpa 21, Claremore 14

Sapulpa 21, Claremore 14

Losses in district play to Collinsville, Pryor and Tahlequah meant Sapulpa couldn’t afford another loss with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Chieftains managed to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday night with a last-minute victory at Lantow Field.

With 58 seconds left, Sapulpa snapped a 14-14 tie on Bryson Williams’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Squire. Sapulpa then held on defense and ended Claremore’s final possession with Xander Konell's interception.

“Great team win for us,” Sapulpa coach Tim Holt Jr. said. “Dealt with a lot of blows this year with injuries, and our young kids really stepped up and found a way to get it done.”

Marco Smith finished with 109 yards on 15 carries for the Chieftains (5-4, 3-3 District 5A-4), and Tyreese Jones had 47 yards rushing, an 8-yard touchdown reception and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The victory for Sapulpa sets up a winner-take-all showdown against Glenpool in the season finale on Friday night. The winner will advance to the Class 5A playoffs, and the loser will be done for the 2021 season.

“The win over Claremore felt awesome,” Holt said. “Our playoffs actually started (on Friday). We had to win (against Claremore) and have to beat Glenpool next week to get in.”