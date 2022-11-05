Fantastic finish: Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48

There was only enough time left for one play.

Pioneer possessed the ball at Regent Prep’s 10-yard line. Trailing by a touchdown, the Mustangs could steal a win with a score and a two-point conversion — something Pioneer attempted seven times Thursday night but only converted once.

After the Mustangs called a timeout, Regent coach Adam Bishop keyed his front seven for a run attempt. Pioneer had smashed its way to 447 rushing yards in the game while attempting only four passes — completing just one for nine yards.

But, the Mustangs opted to throw the ball.

“When he went back to pass it, our defensive backs were in good position,” Bishop said. “It was right at the goal line, so it would have been a touchdown if he caught it.”

After failing to corral the pass and the clock reading zeroes, the Rams had survived.

Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48.

Regent would conclude its regular season undefeated and claim the Class B-7 district crown.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity,” Bishop said.

The Rams have played without five starters and relied heavily on sophomores and juniors. “I’m really proud of this team for the way they’ve stepped up and kind of ahead of schedule.”

After the Mustangs sliced Regent’s lead to one in the fourth quarter — and subsequently planted the Rams at their own 1-yard line — Regent needed to string together a 99-yard drive.

It did.

The Rams relied on quarterback John Mark Roller like they had all game long. The sophomore was the only Regent player with a rushing attempt, finishing with 28 carries for 265 yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s easy to forget he’s only a sophomore,” Bishop said of Roller. “He’s so calm and composed. It’s amazing. He doesn’t get rattled.”

So, on a fourth down from the Mustangs’ 6-yard line, it wasn’t a surprise that Roller delivered a touchdown pass to senior receiver Carter Smith to put the Rams up by seven.

Roller finished completing 14-of-28 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re very grateful to have him,” Bishop said. “He’s got two more years, he’s going to set all kinds of records.”

Regent possessed an 11-point lead at halftime, but with Pioneer’s punishing run game, the Mustangs steadily chipped into the lead. Running back Caden Humphries broke touchdown runs of 48, 65 and 60.

The lead changed six different times in the first half before Regent jumped out to a two-score lead.

For Bishop — whose Rams have won their games by an average margin of 42.9 points — playing a tight, competitive game before the playoffs start is just what was needed.

“I told our kids that’s like a semifinals or quarterfinals playoff game,” Bishop said. “The atmosphere, the intensity of the game, the hard hits. You’ve got to be on your toes, you can’t let up for a play.”