Fantastic finish: Poteau 35, Clinton 28, 3OT

Poteau 35, Clinton 28, 3OT

Fourth-ranked Poteau and No. 8 Clinton turned in a defensive slugfest in regulation, but the points started flying after the fourth quarter.

And it took three overtime periods, but Poteau (10-2) prevailed and will now take on No. 3 Wagoner in the semifinals at 1 p.m. next Saturday at East Central University in Ada.

“Incredible game by two really good football teams,” Poteau coach Greg Werner said. “Huge respect for Coach (John) Higbee and their team.”

Throughout regulation, Dax Collins led host Poteau’s offense, and he finished the game with 143 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

But in overtime, it was Jackson Sommers who did all the scoring for the Pirates.

Sommers scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first overtime to give Poteau a 21-14 lead, but Clinton answered right back on Copper Sulley’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Then the Red Tornadoes went up 28-21 on Zaedon Collins’ 1-yard touchdown run, but it was Sommers -- who finished with 83 yards on 16 carries -- again who scored for Poteau on an 11-yard pass from Sam Tecla.

Then Poteau broke through in the third overtime. Sommers scored from 5 yards out, and the Pirates thwarted Clinton’s offensive try when the Red Tornadoes’ fourth-down try went awry on a trick play.

“Our kids fought their tails off and never quit fighting,” Werner said. “We are probably the smallest team in the state size-wise. We start three offensive lineman under 170 but they fight.”

And as far as thrilling victories go for Werner – whose Pirates won a state championship in 2019 – Friday night’s victory now ranks toward the top of his list.

“This ranks at the top,” he said, “or at least in the top two or three.”