Fantastic finish: Pawhuska 48, Woodland 46

Pawhuska 48, Woodland 46

After Woodland scored a last-second touchdown, blitzing linebacker Tyrel Richardson sacked quarterback Aidan Rhodes on a 2-point conversion try to preserve visiting Pawhuska's 48-46 comeback victory Friday night.

"At the end of a game like that, I don't know how Tyrel found an extra gear, but he did," Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy said Saturday.

Pawhuska (3-1) rallied from a 26-point deficit after Woodland led 32-6 in the second quarter.

"As fast as we play, we never feel like we're out of it," Hennesy said.

The Huskies cut Woodland's lead to 32-26 going into halftime and tied the game at 40 in the fourth quarter on Todd Drummond's 81-yard TD pass to Tahnahkeh Supernaw and a 2-point conversion. Drummond then led a 2-minute drill, capped by his 4-yard TD run and Deacon Hendren's 2-point conversion for a 48-40 lead with 50 seconds left.

Woodland (1-2), however, answered with Rhodes' TD pass to Abel Reyes in the last seconds, but Richardson kept the Cougars from converting a 2-point pass.

Drummond passed for 486 yards and four TDs, plus ran for two touchdowns. Supernaw had nine catches for 172 yards, and Traven Richardson caught nine passes for 169 yards with two TDs. John Reed led Pawhuska's defense with 16 tackles.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World