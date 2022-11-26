Fantastic finish: Owasso 50, Union 47, 6 OTs

Owasso 50, Union 47, 6 OTs

There has never been a finish quite like the Rams' 50-47 victory over the Redhawks in the Class 6AI semifinals Friday night at Broken Arrow's Memorial Stadium.

Owasso quarterback Mason Willingham's 1-yard touchdown run ended the game in the sixth overtime — the most extra periods in an Oklahoma large school playoff game and the most in any state playoff game beyond the first round. The only other six-OT games were Coweta's 20-13 victory over Muldrow in 1983 and Garber's 82-80 win over Cyril in 1998.

After the teams traded field goals in the first OT, the next eight possessions through the fifth OT all produced TDs.

"I think about the third overtime you can tell both defenses were fatigued," Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. "It's just different when you're playing on offense, you're in more of an attack deal."

Until the final OT, the best chance for either defense after the first OT to keep the opponent out of the end zone was in the fourth, but on a third-and-goal from the 10, Owasso's Anthony Hills scored on a 10-yard pass from Willingham.

"I was churning my legs and kept going, and I wasn't denied," Hills said.

Owasso ran 13 plays in the six OTs. Seven of those were carries by Willingham for 26 yards. He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 33 yards.

Union, after three consecutive incomplete passes in the first OT, stayed on the ground the rest of the game, primarily with Issac Covington carrying 12 times for 43 yards and four TDs. But his last carry ended with a 4-yard gain to the 1 in the sixth OT and Union settled for Cameron Sarey's 19-yard field goal, leaving the door open for Owasso to prevail. Willingham then had runs of 9 and 1 to win it.

So how do you get ready to play for six OTs?

"Training all the summer days, going out there and running, I guess that's just what prepares you for this," Willingham said.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World