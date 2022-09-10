Fantastic Finish: Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Tagg Campbell's 2-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left capped the Class 3A Patriots' rally from a late 10-point deficit against the 4A No. 5 Pirates at Poteau.

"It wasn't looking down 10 with 2:47 left," Metro coach Jared McCoy said Saturday, referring to Austin McBee's 25-yard field goal that increased Poteau's lead to 31-21. "But our team still believed and made plays."

The Patriots (2-0) cut their deficit to 31-28 on Kirk Francis' 27-yard TD pass to Breck Nauman with 1:38 remaining. After a failed onside kick, Metro forced a Poteau fumble that was recovered by the Patriots' Rhett Ruefer at the Poteau 35.

On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Campbell, a running back, took the snap from under center and scored untouched as he followed the left side of the line into the end zone for his second TD of the night.

"It was our heavy package and it looks like it's going to be a quarterback sneak and then he slides off the edge," McCoy said.

Metro's Preston Dixon sealed the victory with an interception on the final play.

Francis completed 27-of-38 passes for 368 yards and three TDs.

It was another wild thriller between the teams, who had not met since Poteau's 41-35 win in 2017 at Metro. They have combined for three state titles in the previous three seasons.

In 2014, Metro won 35-33 at Poteau and the Pirates countered with a 42-41 win at Metro in 2015.

"When we've played Poteau they've never been lopsides, most have been nail-biters," McCoy said.

