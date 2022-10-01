Fantastic finish: McAlester 34, Del City 33

McAlester 34, Del City 33

Erik McCarty laid sprawled out on his back in the end zone at Robert Kalsu Stadium in Del City.

He’d just taken a massive strike, but powered his way past the pylons. His teammates rushed toward the McAlester sideline, which had erupted in celebration.

The clock read zeroes. The final score: McAlester 34, Del City 33. All thanks to McCarty.

“He’s still mortal, believe it or not,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said of McCarty’s physical abilities. “He wants to win almost to a detriment he wants to win.”

The Buffaloes trailed by 23-13 with 1:55 seconds remaining in the ball game. McCarty rolled out of the backfield and caught a screen pass down the sideline.

Eighty yards later, Del City’s lead was cut to three.

McAlester attempted an onside kick, but failed to convert after the officials ruled the Buffs touched the ball before if went the proper distance.

“Onside, there was controversy there,” Mazey said. “I don’t know if it touched us or didn’t touch us.”

With two timeouts — and less than 90 seconds remaining in the game — the Buffaloes played for a turnover. Two plays later, McCarty laid a hit on DC’s Braelen Adamah to force a fumble.

With the offense back on the field, McAlester again relied on their 6-foot-2 OU commit. Three plays into the possession, McCarty danced his way through the Eagles defense for a 50-yard touchdown.

It was 26-23 McAlester with 50 seconds remaining.

After a sizeable return by Del City on the kickoff, the Eagles set up kicker Stanley Johnson for a 30-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

It only took the two plays to open the scoring in OT, with Adamah capping off the drive on a 5-yard run.

But, McCarty wasn’t done.

McAlester likewise moved quickly down the field, setting up McCarty to punch in a touchdown from the 1-yard line.

Instead of opting to tie the game at 33, McAlester coach Forrest Mazey opted for a two-point conversion.

“We knew we we’re going to go for two,” Mazey said of the decision. “Their kicker is good and we already had a mishap on the snap (earlier).”

Three players lined up in the backfield, with McCarty handling the direct snap. He quickly tucked the ball into his arm and split the offensive line to convert the attempt and give McAlester an instant classic win.

“I would compare it to the quarterfinal win in El Reno (in 2020),” Mazey said of the monumental win. “Those two games have been the biggest.”

