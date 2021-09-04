Fantastic finish: Lincoln Christian 31, Jones 29

Lincoln Christian 31, Jones 29

In a game where Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian and 2A No. 5 Jones went back and forth throughout, it was only fitting the game-winning play was the final snap of the night.

Lincoln Christian’s Drew Lancaster kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bulldogs the riveting victory at Jones.

“It’s exciting for the kids and fans to have a walk-off kick to win it,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said. “Drew Lancaster never flinched and just went out there and nailed the kick.”

It was Jones that went up 29-28 on Carson May’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Emmitt Murphy with 42 seconds left, leaving Lincoln Christian very little time to make a comeback.

But the Bulldogs (2-0) prevailed nonetheless.

Lincoln Christian took over at its own 43-yard line, and managed to move to Jones 8-yard line in a matter of four plays. Then it was Lancaster who added the finishing touches.

“Our offensive coordinator, Kaelin Woods, did a great job calling plays to move the ball and conserve time,” Ricke said. “Max Brown was absolutely clutch getting the ball into range. Our receivers made some key catches and then Drew was clutch on the kick.”