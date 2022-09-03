Fantastic Finish: Liberty 26, Chouteau-Mazie 25

Liberty 26, Chouteau-Mazie 25

After a long drive culminating in a touchdown with mere minutes left in the game, Chouteau-Mazie needed a PAT to tie the game at 26.

But, the Wild Cats didn’t want to tie. They wanted the lead.

Chunk Bilby, a 5-foot-8 junior outside linebacker for Liberty, wasn’t going to let that happen. On Chouteau’s two-point conversion attempt, Bilby blitzed, thwarting the attempt and maintaining Liberty’s slim lead.

On the ensuing onside kick attempt by Chouteau, Bilby again halted any comeback attempt by the Wild Cats, scooping up the bouncing ball. Several first downs later, Liberty was able to enter victory formation and burn the final seconds away for the win.

“We had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter and our defense just finished the game strong for us,” Liberty coach Shane Page said.

That fourth-quarter lead came from sophomore running back Jaylen Prestridge, who scored on a 93-yard rush on third down.

Page commended the “gritty” performance from junior quarterback Trent Thompson, who finished with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

“Liberty doesn’t have a great tradition of football and we’re trying to build that up,” said Page of the importance of Friday's win.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World