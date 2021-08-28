Fantastic finish: Inola 29, Claremore Sequoyah 28

Tommy Rogers picked up his first victory as Inola's head coach on Friday night and he did it in riveting fashion.

Down seven with less than three minutes remaining, Inola’s Jace King broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run, and suddenly Rogers was faced with a decision: attempt a tying extra-point kick or go for two and the victory.

The host Longhorns went with the latter, and it was Tucker Ford’s pass that found Jedd Barrett for a successful two-point conversion and a one-point lead with 2:30 left.

From there, Claremore Sequoyah drove to Inola's 30, but the Longhorns stopped the Eagles there to preserve the season-opening victory. The win for Inola was the Longhorns’ third in a row against their Rogers County neighbor.

“Our kids showed a lot of toughness and grit late in the game,” Rogers said. “We put a lot of focus into winning the fourth quarter and the kids bought in and executed late.”

King led the Longhorns with 120 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and Ford completed 15-of-27 passes for 109 yards and a score.

And ironically for Rogers, his first head coaching victory came against Claremore Sequoyah head coach Rob Gilbreath, who gave Rogers his first high school coaching role at Claremore in 2013.