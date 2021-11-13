Fantastic finish: Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35

Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35
Less than a week after claiming the program’s first district title since 2008, Grove’s playoff outlook was looking dim.
The Ridgerunners found themselves trailing Fort Gibson by two touchdowns with only 12 minutes to play.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 11
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Did Grove panic? Absolutely not.
The Class 4A No. 5 Ridgerunners (10-1) pummeled Fort Gibson (6-5) in the fourth quarter and escaped with an opening-round victory in the Class 4A playoffs and will host Elk City in the quarterfinals next Friday.
Hunter Branch's 63-yard interception return for a TD gave Fort Gibson a 35-21 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
At that point, Grove regrouped.
“We still have time,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said, repeating his message to his team. “We can score quick and our defense was turning it up. We only gave up seven in the second half on defense. We have been really resilient this year. We know we can come back from anything; 14 points was not insurmountable.”
Especially when you have Emmanuel Crawford.
The junior running back racked up 299 yards and four touchdowns on 35 rushes, and he added four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown to carry the Ridgerunners into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.
Crawford scored on touchdown runs of 2, 4, 30 and 64 yards, and his TD reception was for 29 yards to get the fourth quarter started. His 30-yard run tied the game at 35 with 4:18 left, and his 64-yarder broke the deadlock with 2:17 remaining.
“We did just survive,” Culwell said. “This time of year no style points are given.”
Down by a touchdown with under two minutes left, Fort Gibson advanced to midfield but fumbled the ball away and Grove recovered. Then it was on to the quarterfinals for the Ridgerunners.
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World