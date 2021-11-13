Fantastic finish: Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35

Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35

Less than a week after claiming the program’s first district title since 2008, Grove’s playoff outlook was looking dim.

The Ridgerunners found themselves trailing Fort Gibson by two touchdowns with only 12 minutes to play.

Did Grove panic? Absolutely not.

The Class 4A No. 5 Ridgerunners (10-1) pummeled Fort Gibson (6-5) in the fourth quarter and escaped with an opening-round victory in the Class 4A playoffs and will host Elk City in the quarterfinals next Friday.

Hunter Branch's 63-yard interception return for a TD gave Fort Gibson a 35-21 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter.

At that point, Grove regrouped.

“We still have time,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said, repeating his message to his team. “We can score quick and our defense was turning it up. We only gave up seven in the second half on defense. We have been really resilient this year. We know we can come back from anything; 14 points was not insurmountable.”

Especially when you have Emmanuel Crawford.