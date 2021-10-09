Fantastic finish: Grove 34, Bristow 28

Grove 34, Bristow 28

Bristow opened the door for someone else other than Wagoner to win the District 4A-3 title this year. And now it might be Grove’s to lose, thanks to some late-game heroics on Friday night.

Grove quarterback Carson Trimble scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:07 left and the fifth-ranked Ridgerunners held off a Bristow rally to take control of 4A-3.

“Our kids never gave up. We have come back from being behind all year,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said. “We just keep going. Our defense played lights out in the second half. They had 93 yards total in the second half. We just found a way as a team to get it done.”

The Ridgerunners are now 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district play, while 4A No. 7 Bristow sits at 4-2 and 2-1. The victory was also Grove’s first over Bristow in the two teams’ brief four-year history. Bristow was coming off a 3-0 win over Wagoner.

Grove was able to get in position for the game-winning touchdown, thanks to a 3-yard TD run by Emmanuel Crawford and a 47-yard scoring run by Trimble. The scores came 39 seconds apart after Bristow led 28-13 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.