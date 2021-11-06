Fantastic finish: Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31

Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31

Davenport escaped Tulsa with the B-8 district championship on Friday night, and did so in thrilling fashion.

The Bulldogs’ Chance Acord scored on a 40-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining as third-ranked Davenport improved its lead to 32-25. However, the 2-point conversion failed, allowing Regent Prep an opportunity to rally.

The fourth-ranked Rams did just that.

John Mark Roller completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Carter Smith with 19 seconds left, and Regent Prep pulled to within 32-31. But Roller’s run on the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.

“All the boys were ecstatic, especially since we lost a close one (62-58) to them last year at home,” Davenport coach John Greenfield said. “But then we had to worry about the onside kick.”

And sure enough, Regent Prep recovered the onside kick. But the Rams’ Hail Mary attempt to end the game did not yield a touchdown, and Davenport captured the district-clinching victory.