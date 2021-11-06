Fantastic finish: Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31

Davenport 32, Regent Prep 31
Davenport escaped Tulsa with the B-8 district championship on Friday night, and did so in thrilling fashion.
The Bulldogs’ Chance Acord scored on a 40-yard touchdown run with 1:38 remaining as third-ranked Davenport improved its lead to 32-25. However, the 2-point conversion failed, allowing Regent Prep an opportunity to rally.
The fourth-ranked Rams did just that.
John Mark Roller completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Carter Smith with 19 seconds left, and Regent Prep pulled to within 32-31. But Roller’s run on the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
“All the boys were ecstatic, especially since we lost a close one (62-58) to them last year at home,” Davenport coach John Greenfield said. “But then we had to worry about the onside kick.”
And sure enough, Regent Prep recovered the onside kick. But the Rams’ Hail Mary attempt to end the game did not yield a touchdown, and Davenport captured the district-clinching victory.
“It was a great team victory,” Greenfield said. “We were behind most of the game so it was a good character builder. We also faced some pressure situations we hadn’t seen all year. I feel like we grew as team.”
Roller threw for four touchdowns for the Rams (8-2, 3-1), while Acord, Colton Van Fossen and Cole Yancey had a combined five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs (10-0, 4-0).
The playoffs are on tap for both teams this upcoming week with Davenport hosting Yale and Regent Prep welcoming Covington-Douglas to Tulsa.