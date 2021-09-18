Fantastic finish: Catoosa 19, Claremore 18

Catoosa 19, Claremore 18

It had been a long 23 months for Catoosa. The Indians had gone nearly two years without a victory, but that all changed on Friday night — and in dramatic fashion.

With 3:40 remaining, Catoosa’s Fute Yang booted a 38-yard field goal to give Catoosa a one-point lead. From there, it was a matter of the Indians holding off any late rally from the Zebras.

It was Catoosa’s first victory since Oct. 25, 2019.

“We're just really excited for our guys to get a win and have a chance to celebrate amongst themselves,” Catoosa first-year head coach Christian Hood said. “We've had many small wins from the spring up until now so it's just great for guys to see all their hard work and commitment actually pay off on the scoreboard.”

Catoosa found the win column thanks to the efforts of Yang, who recorded three field goals in the game. He booted a 32-yarder in the second quarter and followed with a 38-yard try in the fourth quarter before the go-ahead kick late in the contest.

“Fute Yang is extremely consistent and dependable,” Hood said. “He is a great kicker and was really kicking the ball well in pregame, so I had complete faith in him nailing those three clutch field goals.”