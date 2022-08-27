Fantastic Finish: Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21

Cascia Hall 26, Victory Christian 21

After the Commandos bolstered their lead to 26-0 on a touchdown reception by receiver Max McMahon in the third quarter, a win looked inevitable.

But Victory Christian responded for its first score of the game with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mason Staehle to Ward Johnson with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter. On the ensuing Cascia drive, the Conquerors forced a fumble, followed by Jordan Coleman scoring a 21-yard touchdown two plays later to cut the deficit to 12.

Victory scored its third touchdown in two minutes after kicker Aidyn Brown executed an onside kick and receiver Michael Doctor scored on a pass from Staehle.

Brown wasn’t successful on his next onside kick, with Cascia taking control, but the Commandos end up being held scoreless for the remainder of the game. They punted after a three-and-out possession with 1:42 left in the game, giving Staehle one final drive to win.

Victory advanced the ball 30 yards, but Staehle’s deep throw was intercepted by Commandos defensive back Owen Darby, thwarting any attempt at a last-second victory for the Conquerors.

“We made a couple plays when we needed to make some plays there at the end,” said Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina. “Recovering the last onside kick was huge and the interception is huge, too.”

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World