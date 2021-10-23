Fantastic finish: Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Santa Fe 42

Broken Arrow 47,

Edmond Santa Fe 42

In a District 6AI-1 showdown that included nine lead changes, it seemed as if the team that had the ball entering the final minute would have a good chance at coming away with the win.

But Broken Arrow's Jacob Jennings intercepted Scott Pfieffer's third-and-3 pass at Santa Fe's 27-yard line with 47 seconds left to ensure the fourth-ranked Tigers' victory over the No. 5 Wolves.

The World's No. 1 game entering the week lived up to expectations. Although 14 of the game's combined 21 possessions (not counting two that ended due to time running out) resulted in points, the Tigers (5-3, 4-1) began and ended the second half with 3-and-out defensive stops after the Wolves (4-4, 3-2) led 28-24 at intermission.

A big key for Broken Arrow's defense after halftime was holding Oklahoma State commit Talyn Shettron to two catches for 13 yards after he had six for 69 with two TDs in the first half. Shettron also had big games in narrow wins over Broken Arrow in 2019 and '20. The Tigers were without junior linebacker Dietrich Moore after he was injured in the first quarter.