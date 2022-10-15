Fantastic finish: Bristow 35, Jay 34

In the third quarter, the Pirates trailed Jay 20-7. But three touchdowns later, Bristow clung to a 28-20 lead with a less than two minutes left in the game.

But on the ensuing kickoff, it looked like the game might not even make it to overtime.

After tying the game at 28, Jay kicked off to Bristow with less than a minute remaining. After a short Pirates return, a hard hit forced a fumble, with the Bulldogs pouncing on it deep in Bristow territory.

It looked like Jay could steal a win from the Pirates. But Bristow’s defense surged, not allowing a completion and forcing the game to OT.

Dansby, who also serves as Bristow's third-string running back, assumed the majority of the Pirates' rushes after both starting RBs didn't play due to injury.

He finished the night with 23 rushes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, but no play was more crucial than his two-point conversion stop.

Combined with Bristow's 15-14 win against Verdigris the weekend before, Jones joked the close wins are taking years off his life.

"We've been very fortunate the past couple weeks."

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World