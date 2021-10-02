Fantastic finish: Bristow 3, Wagoner 0

Bristow 3, Wagoner 0

Ryder Goodwin's 47-yard field goal with 3.5 seconds left lifted the host Purple Pirates (4-1, 2-0) past the third-ranked Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) in a District 4A-3 showdown Friday night.

It was the first time that Wagoner had been shut out since the 2009 playoffs.

"It was such a spectacular finish," Bristow coach Brett Jones said. "Couldn't have scripted anything more dramatic. To kick a 47-yard field goal to win was such a fitting ending for the Pirates. It was such a hard-fought defensive game."

Wagoner had a scoring chance on its final drive as Gabe Rodriguez had a 25-yard run and then completed a pass to Witt Edwards at the Bristow 21, but the Bulldogs eventually missed a field goal with a minute left.

Bristow then took advantage as a 25-yard run by Bristow quarterback Sutton Titsworth set up Goodwin's winning kick.

"To have them miss a 32-yarder and us to drive the length of the field in the last minute to get into position was nothing short of divine intervention," Jones said. "And then to make a kick that was honestly out of his range —miraculous."

