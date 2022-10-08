Fantastic finish: Bristow 15, Verdigris 14

Bristow 15, Verdigris 14

Bristow coach Brett Jones faced an interesting decision after Darien Dansby's 3-yard touchdown run with 5:31 left cut the Purple Pirates' deficit to 14-13 in a Class 3A-4 matchup Friday night at top-ranked Verdigris.

Go for the 2-point conversion or kick a tying extra point?

"We'd had two field goals blocked and our top two snappers got injured," Jones said Saturday. "I have confidence in our third snapper, but I also didn't want to go into overtime with Verdigris. We could hardly move the ball against them."

Dansby then scored on the conversion, barely getting across the goal line, and the 2-point conversion proved to be decisive in Bristow's 15-14 victory.

The winning points were set up when Jakobi McDaniel blocked a punt at Verdigris' 10.

"We then ran the fullback dive twice to get the touchdown," Jones said. "For the 2-point play, we thought if it's not broke, don't deviate."

Verdigris (5-1, 2-1) then drove to the Bristow 17 and faced a fourth-and-5 with 32 seconds left. At first it looked as if the Cardinals would attempt a 34-yard field goal against the wind. Bristow had also blocked a field goal in addition to a punt.

"They brought out their kicker and we called a time out to ice him," Jones said. "Then they brought out their offense and we called another time out."

Verdigris' fourth-down pass was incomplete and Bristow could start celebrating. The Purple Pirates (4-2, 3-0) are in a first-place tie with Cascia Hall.

"We were kind of lucky," Jones said. "Our defense really stepped up. It was a pretty special moment for our kids to come away with a win against the top-ranked team."

