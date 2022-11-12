Fantastic finish: Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30, OT

Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30, OT

Bartlesville’s PJ Wallace capped off a stellar performance on Friday night with a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the Bruins a six-point advantage.

But Lawton had the ball second and wanted to give kicker Joseph Kim to redeem himself after a missed 37-yard field goal toward the end of regulation would have won it. In fact, Kim was prepared to come in and boot the game winner -- if Lawton could score an equalizing touchdown in extra time.

But it never happened.

Lawton had six plays (two extra plays via Bartlesville penalties) to go 10 yards, but the Wolverines never could punch it in. On the game’s final play, Lawton quarterback Devarius Hardy rolled right but never found an open receiver and a forced throw fell incomplete.

That’s when Bartlesville -- after a three-plus hour trip to southwest Oklahoma -- stormed the field in jubilation with the Bruins' first playoff win since 2015.

“Our motto is EAT -- effort, attitude, and toughness -- and they definitely lived up to the T,” Bartlesville coach Harry Wright said. “To play an extremely talented Lawton team on the road in freezing temperatures and come away with a win proved that.”

The Bruins (5-6) trailed by as many as 16 points early on in the game. But that’s when Wallace led the comeback that eliminated Lawton (7-4).

Wallace had an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:27 left until halftime, and the Bruins’ Austin Zink scored on a 3-yard run with 34 seconds left, and Bartlesville found itself tied at 16 at intermission.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair with Wallace scoring in a 3-yard touchdown run, and Zink hauling in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Nate Neal.

“Just so proud of these young men, coaches, and our community,” Wright said. “They’ve worked so hard to change the perception of Bartlesville football and (Friday night) was a huge step.”

Wallace finished with 237 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries. Neal passed for 182 yards, and Zink had nine carries for 40 yards and a score.

“I’m biased but I think he’s one of the best running backs in the state,” Wright said of Wallace. “He went over 1,500 yards (Friday) rushing as a sophomore and the sky is the limit for him. Very proud of our offensive line. We challenged them all week that we had to control the line and run at them to win and they stepped up.”

Awaiting Bartlesville will be top-ranked Stillwater in the 6AII quarterfinals.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World