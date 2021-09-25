Fantastic finish: Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34

Barnsdall 36, Claremore Christian 34

It was looking dire for Barnsdall. The Panthers watched as Claremore Christian held a 20-point lead at halftime and a 28-0 advantage in the third quarter.

That’s when Barnsdall kicked it into high gear.

The visiting Panthers went on a scoring frenzy that ultimately saw quarterback Maverick Lanphear hit Braden Byers for a 18-yard touchdown with 13 seconds left to pull Barnsdall even at 34 with Claremore Christian. Then — as they always do — the Panthers attempted the 2-point conversion, and they went in front for good on Lanphear’s successful run into the end zone.

“Sideline was definitely electric,” Barnsdall coach Kylee Sweeney said. “The touchdown was pretty awesome; we caught it over the top of their defensive back on a short post route in the end zone. The middle of the field was wide open.”

Lanphear completed 12-of-16 passes in the game for 195 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 94 yards and a TD for Barnsdall (3-1). Easton Malone had 17 carries for 111 yards and a 22-yard touchdown run, and he also hauled in four catches for 51 yards on a score.