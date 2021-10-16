Fantastic finish: Adair 20, Kansas 12, OT

Adair 20, Kansas 12, OT
During Adair’s recent 11-game winning streak against Kansas, nearly every outcome was one-sided for the Warriors. Kansas, however, flipped the script on Thursday night and took Adair to overtime.
But Adair found a way to survive and extend its winning ways against the host Comets.
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 7
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Lane Jackson scored on a 10-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ first play in overtime, caught a 2-point conversion pass from Nate Ratlcliff, and Adair’s defense then halted Kansas in its tracks on Ratcliff’s interception on Kansas’ second play in OT to end the game.
“We showed some resolve after being down at half, and we had some guys step and make some big plays when we had to,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “We are excited to be where we are at this point in district play.”
The Warriors are 5-2 overall and 3-0 in District 2A-8 after two consecutive narrow wins. Adair won 28-22 a week earlier at Sperry.
It wasn’t looking promising for Adair early on against Kansas, though.
The Warriors did strike first on Ratcliff’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Roger Reed, but Kansas (1-6, 0-4) rebounded with touchdown runs of 3 and 7 yards by Ty Lewis before the end of the first quarter.