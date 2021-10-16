Fantastic finish: Adair 20, Kansas 12, OT

Adair 20, Kansas 12, OT

During Adair’s recent 11-game winning streak against Kansas, nearly every outcome was one-sided for the Warriors. Kansas, however, flipped the script on Thursday night and took Adair to overtime.

But Adair found a way to survive and extend its winning ways against the host Comets.

Lane Jackson scored on a 10-yard touchdown run on the Warriors’ first play in overtime, caught a 2-point conversion pass from Nate Ratlcliff, and Adair’s defense then halted Kansas in its tracks on Ratcliff’s interception on Kansas’ second play in OT to end the game.

“We showed some resolve after being down at half, and we had some guys step and make some big plays when we had to,” Adair coach Rob Gilstrap said. “We are excited to be where we are at this point in district play.”

The Warriors are 5-2 overall and 3-0 in District 2A-8 after two consecutive narrow wins. Adair won 28-22 a week earlier at Sperry.

It wasn’t looking promising for Adair early on against Kansas, though.