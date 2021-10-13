Failure was no option for 1971 Booker T. Washington Hornets

The coaches tinkered with various position switches during the offseason and visited the University of Houston, OU and Arkansas to study an exciting new scheme called the Triple Option. This would be B.T. Washington’s first season to run the three-back wishbone offense.

Watkins, who had played linebacker the year before, was moved to center for the first and only time in his career.

“At first, I hated it. I didn’t know anything about (center) and I didn’t want to do it,” he said. “But I decided to embrace it because I could see that was the way it was going to be.”

Watkins helped make himself better by studying game film of 1968 Hornets great Don Senters, and ended the season as an All-City second-team selection.

The wishbone required a quarterback who could think and execute with split-second timing. Berry, who died in March 2020 and was the father of Sand Springs girls basketball coach Josh Berry, was just what Lacy needed.

Crenshaw led the Hornets in rushing that season with more than 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns and was named All-City back of the year. But Lacy would often say Berry’s ball-handling ability was the key to the offense.