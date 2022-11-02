 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: What's the secret? There isn't one

In this week's episode, Guerin and Bill talk about OSU's disastrous loss to Kansas State and the warning signs leading up to that loss. What does a good season for OU in Brent Venables' first season look like? What else can be said about Bixby's dynasty as the Spartans clash with Jenks on an ESPN2-televised game.

Extra Points podcast: What's the secret? There isn't one

