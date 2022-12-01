Extra Points podcast: TU's needs in next football coach, and why the change happened

TU makes big moves on Sunday, and the latest is parting ways with football coach Philip Montgomery (in eight years, just like with former men's basketball coach Frank Haith). In this week's episode, Guerin and Bill discuss why the University of Tulsa made the move now and what type of coach the program will need next. The timeline will need to be fast, as early signing begins Dec. 21. Also, looking ahead to the weekend's 6AI state championship game