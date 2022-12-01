Extra Points podcast: TU's needs in next football coach, and why the change happened

TU makes big moves on Sunday, and the latest is parting ways with football coach Philip Montgomery (in eight years, just like with former men's basketball coach Frank Haith). In this week's episode, Guerin and Bill discuss why the University of Tulsa made the move now and what type of coach the program will need next. The timeline will need to be fast, as early signing begins Dec. 21. Also, looking ahead to the weekend's 6AI state championship game
Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories
A look at some possible candidates to replace Philip Montgomery
Justin Fuente
A former Union and OU quarterback and formerly the head coach at Memphis and Virginia Tech.
Then-Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
AP File Photo
Joe Gillespie
The former TU defensive coordinator now coordinates unbeaten TCU’s defense.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the University of Tulsa
G.J. Kinne
The Incarnate Word head coach is a former TU quarterback who was on the Hurricane roster as recently as 2011.
Philadelphia Eagles' G.J. Kinne is seen during an NFL pre season football game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
AP File Photo
Seth Littrell
The North Texas head coach was a football star in his hometown of Muskogee and a team-captain member of OU’s 2000 national championship team.
North Texas head coach Seth Littrell walks the sidelines in the first second of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
AP File Photo
Loren Montgomery
As the Bixby head coach, Montgomery built a dynasty that recorded 58-game win streak and this week bids for its eighth state title in nine years.
Photo by DANIEL SHULAR/Tulsa World
Brennan Marion
A former Hurricane star wide receiver and current the receivers coach at Texas.
Tulsa World File photo
Barry Odom
The Missouri head coach in 2016-19 and the Arkansas defensive coordinator since 2020.
Then-Missouri head coach Barry Odom leads his team onto the field to play Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
AP File Photo
Garrett Riley
Lincoln Riley’s younger brother is the TCU offensive coordinator. At 33, Garret Riley and Kinne are the same age. Garret Riley previously was an assistant at East Carolina, Kansas, Appalachian State and SMU.
SMU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley watches players practice prior to playing Tulane during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2021.
AP file photo
Matt Wells
Wells was a Tulsa assistant in 2002-06 and for nine seasons was a major-college head coach (in 2013-18 at Utah State and in 2019-21 at Texas Tech). This season, Wells is an offensive analyst at OU.
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells during an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
AP File Photo
Holman Wiggins
Alabama’s wide receivers coach. In 2011, as a member of Bill Blankenship’s Tulsa staff, Wiggins coached the Hurricane H-backs. This year, Wiggins was the primary recruiter of Owasso receiver Cole Adams, who committed to the Crimson Tide after having considered OU and Arkansas as finalists.
Coach Holman Wiggins speaks with Alex Singleton during a Spring Scrimmage at Chapman stadium on April 2, 2011.
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Nov. 26, 2022 video. University of Tulsa “decided to make a change,” parting ways Sunday with the head coach.
