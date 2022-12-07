Extra Points podcast: Silly season continues

In this week's episode, TU gets a new coach with a familiar name. Guerin explains why this is a leap of faith for the coach and the school. OSU is getting hit hard by the transfer portal. What does that mean for Mike Gundy moving forward? Plus, Bill reflects on the remarkable Bixby program and the craziness of Wagoner winning Class 4A.
