Extra Points podcast: Is Bixby beatable in the high school playoffs?

Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about Jenks ending Bixby's winning streak last week as the high school football postseason gets underway. Plus, it's November and each of our in-state college football teams are coming off losses. Are (spoiled?) OSU fans fed up with Mike Gundy? Will this season cause him to embrace the transfer portal more in the future? Is OU's Brent Venables a victim of his own hype and success? Would OU be 5-4 if Caleb Williams was still Sooners quarterback?
Week 11 Oklahoma high school football team rankings
Class 6AI team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Union (2) 10-0
2. Bixby (1) 9-1
3. Norman North (3) 8-2
4. Jenks (4) 8-2
5. Mustang (5) 8-2
6. Owasso (6) 6-4
7. Broken Arrow (7) 4-6
8. Enid (8) 5-5
9. Westmoore (—) 3-7
10. Norman (10) 3-7
Class 6AII team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Stillwater (1) 10-0
2. Choctaw (2) 9-1
3. Deer Creek (3) 9-1
4. Muskogee (4) 9-1
5. B.T. Washington (5) 6-4
6. Sand Springs (6) 6-4
7. Ponca City (7) 5-5
8. Lawton (8) 6-3
9. Bartlesville (9) 4-6
10. Putnam City (—) 4-6
Class 5A team rankings after Week 10
Class 4A team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Cushing (1) 10-0
2. Elk City (2) 9-1
3. Bethany (3) 9-1
4. Wagoner (4) 7-3
5. Poteau (5) 8-2
6. Blanchard (6) 7-3
7. Tuttle (7) 8-2
8. Newcastle (8) 7-3
9. Hilldale (9) 8-2
10. Ada (—) 7-3
Class 3A team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Lincoln Christian (1) 9-1
2. Metro Christian (2) 10-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3) 9-1
4. Verdigris (4) 9-1
5. Cascia Hall (5) 8-2
6. Lone Grove (6) 8-2
7. Perkins-Tryon (7) 8-2
8. Muldrow (8) 8-2
9. Stigler (10) 8-2
10. Marlow (9) 7-3
Class 2A team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L 1. Washington (1) 10-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 10-0
3. OKC Millwood (3) 9-1
4. Vian (4) 8-2
5. Eufaula (5) 9-1
6. Cl. Sequoyah (6) 9-1
7. Prague (8) 9-1
8. Davis (9) 9-1
9. Vinita (10) 8-2
10. Victory Christian (—) 7-3
Class A, B and C team rankings after Week 10
Pos. School (Previous) W-L Class A 1. Ringling (1) 10-0
2. Gore (2) 10-0
3. Fairview (3) 10-0
4. Colcord (4) 10-0
5. Hominy (5) 10-0
6. Tonkawa (6) 9-1
7. Chr. Heritage (7) 8-2
8. Boone-Apache (8) 8-2
9. Walters (9) 9-1
6. Wynnewood (10) 8-2
Class B 1. Okla. Bible (1) 10-0
2. Seiling (2) 9-1
3. Laverne (3) 8-1
4. Regent Prep (4) 9-0
5. Dewar (5) 9-0
6. Covington-Douglas (8) 8-2
7. Hollis (9) 7-2
8. Wetumka (10) 8-1
9. Turpin (6) 8-2
10. Balko-Forgan (7) 6-3
Class C 1. Waynoka (1) 10-0
2. Tipton (2) 10-0
3. Timberlake (3) 9-1
4. Maud (4) 10-0
5. Wesleyan Christian (5) 9-1
6. Wilson (6) 8-1
7. Mt. View-Gotebo (7) 6-3
8. Coyle (8) 6-4
9. Maysville (9) 7-3
10. Thackerville (—) 6-4
