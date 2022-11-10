 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: Is Bixby beatable in the high school playoffs?

Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about Jenks ending Bixby's winning streak last week as the high school football postseason gets underway. Plus, it's November and each of our in-state college football teams are coming off losses. Are (spoiled?) OSU fans fed up with Mike Gundy? Will this season cause him to embrace the transfer portal more in the future? Is OU's Brent Venables a victim of his own hype and success? Would OU be 5-4 if Caleb Williams was still Sooners quarterback?

Photojournalism by Tom Gilbert, Ian Maule, Stephen Pingry, Mike Simons and Daniel Shular from October 2022.

