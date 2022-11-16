 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extra Points podcast: Bedlam is usually the theater of the unexpected

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's episode, Guerin and Bill discuss the wide-ranging impact of the 2014 Bedlam classic as well as breaking down this weekend's game in Norman. Plus, some interesting matchups in the high school playoffs.

Nov. 14, 2022 video. Bedlam football will be Nov. 19 in Norman. Video courtesy/OU Athletics

