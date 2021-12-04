Everything you need to know about Saturday's Jenks-Union title game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Jenks weathers the storm
Everything seemed to go wrong early for the Trojans. Union’s Rovaughn Banks threw an 80-yard TD pass to Makhai Belt on the first play of the game, then hit a 43-yard scoring strike to De’Monn Sanders following Jamori Ray’s 37-yard interception return. Jenks trailed 15-0 when usually reliable Max Paskvan missed a 31-yard field goal attempt, but soon reversed the momentum. Freshman QB Shaker Reisig capped a three-play, 59-yard drive with a 26-yard run, making an artistic cut near the goal line, and Trojans fans finally had something to cheer.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Jenks defense vs. Union offense
Except for Banks’ two long TD passes, the Trojans dominated defensively. Six of Union’s final eight possessions went for 21 yards or less. The Trojans allowed only 92 rushing yards, including 58 combined by Union’s leaders, Banks and Junior Smith. AJ Brown stuffed Banks on third-and-1 in the second quarter, forcing a punt. Banks was only 2-for-12 on his other passing attempts and was intercepted three times. Cooper Crissup’s interception stopped a Union drive at the Jenks 31 and Ty Walls returned his 31 yards for a clinching TD with 2:54 left.
3. TURNING POINT
Kick return proves key
Union led 15-7 at halftime, but Jaiden Carroll ignited the Trojans with a 41-yard return of the second half kickoff. Jenks coaches anticipated a short kick and moved Carroll forward to field it, head coach Keith Riggs said. From his 33 along the left sideline, Carroll headed right, emerged from a crowd around midfield and raced to the Redskins’ 26. That set up Reisig’s second TD from a yard out and the Trojans went ahead for the first time on their next possession when Glenny Jones recovered a fumble into the end zone after Jalyn Stanford’s 33-yard run.
4. GAME MVPS
Offensive: Jaiden Carroll; Defensive: Ethan Bilgrien
After missing the semifinal win over Mustang with a shoulder sprain, Carroll came back to rush for 147 yards on 27 carries and his 41-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter gave Jenks raging momentum and was one of the game’s key plays. Senior linebacker Bilgrien led Jenks in tackles for the season and did it again Saturday with 11.
Among other worthy candidates, AJ Brown led a dominating front and Cooper Crissup had an interception and 1.5 tackles for loss among his five stops.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World