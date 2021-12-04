Everything you need to know about Saturday's Jenks-Union title game in four downs

Kick return proves key

Union led 15-7 at halftime, but Jaiden Carroll ignited the Trojans with a 41-yard return of the second half kickoff. Jenks coaches anticipated a short kick and moved Carroll forward to field it, head coach Keith Riggs said. From his 33 along the left sideline, Carroll headed right, emerged from a crowd around midfield and raced to the Redskins’ 26. That set up Reisig’s second TD from a yard out and the Trojans went ahead for the first time on their next possession when Glenny Jones recovered a fumble into the end zone after Jalyn Stanford’s 33-yard run.