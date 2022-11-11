Emmanuel Crawford’s six touchdowns power Grove to 70-28 rout of Sapulpa

GROVE — The capacity crowd at Ridgerunner Stadium appeared deflated.

Any momentum hoped to be gained looked lost. After Sapulpa turned the ball over on downs, Grove looked primed to take advantage. But a three-and-out appeared to delay any plans late in the first quarter of a tied game.

On fourth-and-2, the Ridgerunners entered punt formation, yet the ball never got booted. The snap instead when to senior running back Emmanuel Crawford, who sliced his way through the line and streaked 59 yards down the sideline, untouched.

Touchdown, Grove.

The Ridgerunners wouldn’t surrender their lead for the remainder of the game.

And by the time the clocks drained to zeroes, the Ridgerunners had emphatically won: Grove 70, Sapulpa 28.

It was a statement win for the undefeated Ridgerunners in the first round of the playoffs, relying on an efficient and strong run game to topple visiting Sapulpa and advance to play Guthrie next Friday in the next round.

“It’s good when you and your team win,” Crawford said. “It’s a group effort. My line stepped up tonight, the holes were there. I was just getting the yards I was supposed to.”

The Ridgerunners had practiced the fake punt to Crawford all season long, but Friday night was the first time Grove ran it in a game.

Crawford was the main attraction at Ridgerunner Stadium on Friday night, sprinting for 27 carries for 294 carries and six touchdowns in the win.

He tallied five touchdowns before halftime, and scored against halfway through the third quarter on an 85-yard run before being substituted for backups.

Grove quarterback Carson Trimble also added a touchdown run, slicing between defenders on a 36-yard run to boost the Ridgerunners' lead to 35.

“It’s just seeing the field, Crawford said. “The holes that are there. What makes you a different running back is when you see those holes and you’re able to get through there.”

With brisk 30-degree temperatures, the running game for each team was highlighted, with Sapulpa’s Marco Smith carrying most of the Chieftains’ duties.

He finished with 23 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Sapulpa showed promise early, moving the ball 65 yards on three running plays and concluding it with Smith’s touchdown, but the Ridgerunners’ defensive line stymied the Chieftain offense for the remainder of the game.

After Sapulpa fumbled the ball at the goal line in the second quarter, penalties forced Grove into a punting situation, but a botched snap ended with Sapulpa’s Ben Bryant corralling the ball in the end zone.

GROVE 70, SAPULPA 28

Sapulpa;7;7;7;7;--;28

Grove;14;28;21;7;--;70

SAP – Smith 8 run (Whittaker kick)

GRO – Crawford 1 run (Martin kick)

GRO – Crawford 59 run (Martin kick)

GRO – Crawford 6 run (Martin kick)

SAP – Bryant 6 punt block (Whittaker kick)

GRO – Crawford 54 run (Martin kick)

GRO – Hacker 43 pass from Trimble (Martin kick)

GRO – Crawford 5 run (Martin kick)

GRO – Trimble 36 run (Martin kick)

GRO – Crawford 85 run (Johnson kick)

GRO – Thomas 9 run (Johnson kick)

SAP – Smith 12 run (Whittaker kick)

GRO – McClendon 10 run (Johnson kick)

SAP – Hurt 32 run (Whittaker kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – SAP 17, GRO 25; Rushes-Yards – SAP 35-275, GRO 54-455; Comp-Att-Int – SAP 3-10-1, GRO 9-15-1. Passing Yards – SAP 53, GRO 168. Fumbles-Lost – SAP 1-1, GRO 1-0. Penalty Yards – SAP 10-80, GRO 14-120. Total Yards – SAP 383, GRO 623. Punts-Avg. – SAP 4-25.1, GRO 2-34.2