 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight-Man Football All-Star Game set Saturday
0 Comments

Eight-Man Football All-Star Game set Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seats are limited. Visit allworldawards.com for tickets to this year's event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive

Class B state champion Dewar will be represented by four players in the Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at Northeastern A&M's Red Robertson Field in Miami.

Dewar's all-stars on the White roster are James Brison, Shawn Maxwell, Ryan Beel and Baylor Selby.

The Green roster includes Regent Prep's Cole Wiseman, Davenport's Carson Funk, Copan's Cade McGlathery, Midway's Kanyen Lang, Kaleel Shumate and Leslie Howard, and Depew's Taven Hunt, Tucker McMasters and Treyton Gaines.

The Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame will induct three coaches -- Larry Crenshaw, Robert Babcock and Mark Harmon.

Tickets for the game are $5.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

An injury could cost Jacob deGrom an award

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News