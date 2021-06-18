Eight-Man Football All-Star Game set Saturday

Class B state champion Dewar will be represented by four players in the Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Football Game scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at Northeastern A&M's Red Robertson Field in Miami.
Dewar's all-stars on the White roster are James Brison, Shawn Maxwell, Ryan Beel and Baylor Selby.
The Green roster includes Regent Prep's Cole Wiseman, Davenport's Carson Funk, Copan's Cade McGlathery, Midway's Kanyen Lang, Kaleel Shumate and Leslie Howard, and Depew's Taven Hunt, Tucker McMasters and Treyton Gaines.
The Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame will induct three coaches -- Larry Crenshaw, Robert Babcock and Mark Harmon.
Tickets for the game are $5.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.