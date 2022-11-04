Edriece Anderson puts Rogers 'on his back', lifts Ropers over Eagles in historic win

As friends and families poured onto the football field, Edriece Anderson stood alone near the south end zone.

His matte blue helmet was placed purposefully at his feet. He stripped off his gloves off and set them with care on top of his helmet.

As more than a dozen of his Rogers teammates knelt five yards behind him to say a prayer, Anderson closed his eyes and stood motionless.

He faced the scoreboard at Will Rogers High School Stadium in Tulsa and closed his eyes. He tilted his head up slightly, muttering something to himself.

His career was complete.

“I was just taking in the moment,” the senior wide receiver said. “This is the last time I’m putting on the Rogers jersey.”

And when he opened his eyes after several moments of mediation, he glanced at the impact he had left, displayed prominently on the scoreboard in front of him.

Rogers 18, Edison 13.

On a sub-50 degree night in Tulsa, Anderson’s two touchdowns with less than eight minutes remaining catapulted the Ropers to a memorable win and 6-4 record, a feat the team hasn’t accomplished in 17 years.

“I owe everything to this senior class because they kind of put the first foot forward for us,” said Rogers coach Levy Adcock.

Trailing by a touchdown with less than eight minutes remaining, the Ropers defense forced Edison (4-6 overall, 2-5 Class 5A-4) into a punting situation near midfield.

But the aftermath of a rainy Friday afternoon in Tulsa had left the field damp and a light sprinkle was still falling. The wet conditions resulted in a bad snap that was muffed by the Eagles’ punter and rolled past midfield.

Anderson scooped it up at Edison’s 41-yard line and churned his way into the end zone to slice the Ropers’ deficit to one. After missing on its first PAT attempt, Rogers attempted a fake — with Anderson corralling the snap and tucking it — but he was yanked down a yard short.

He laid motionless in the end zone before slowly returning to the sideline.

“I told my defense when I missed that two-point conversion, I said, ‘I’m going to get it back for us,’” Anderson said.

He did.

After forcing a three-and-out on defense, the Ropers assumed possession at their own 31-yard line. On the first play of the drive, freshman quarterback Shannon Lee lofted a pass down the middle of the field and into coverage; the ball slipped past the defenders and into Anderson’s hands.

Then, 69 yards later, Anderson found himself against past the pylons.

“It fell right in my hands, I made one move and into the end zone,” Anderson said. “They told me to put them on my back so I did.”

Lee finished the night completing 5-of-12 passes for 92 yards. His counterpart, Edison senior quarterback Luke Parrish, threw for 181 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles would turn the ball over on downs the following possession, allowing the Ropers’ run game — which combined for 38 carries and 220 yards — to bleed the clock to zeroes.

Adcock places the historic season on the shoulders of his senior group; Rogers celebrated 15 players on its Senior Night and allowed all to participate in the opening coin toss.

“That’s the hardest part of coaching,” Adcock said of having to say goodbye to the senior class. “This is the first time in a long time I haven’t had to hug their necks and tell them, ‘It’s OK’ this time they’re all filled with joy. Some of them, this is the last time they’re ever going to get to play.

“But to send these guys out, coaching their last game, I’m so proud of them.”

ROGERS 18, EDISON 13

Edison 0 0 6 7 — 13

Rogers 0 0 6 12 — 18

ROG – Lee 5 run (kick failed)

EDI – Foster 4 run (kick failed)

EDI – Lazenby 46 pass from Parrish (Simon-Davila kick)

ROG – Anderson 41 fumble recovery (two-point failed)

ROG – Anderson 69 pass from Lee (two-point failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – EDI 11, ROG 13; Rushes-Yards – EDI 24-76, ROG 38-220; Comp-Att-Int – EDI 14-34-1, ROG 5-12-0. Passing Yards – EDI 181, ROG 92. Fumbles-Lost – EDI 1-1, ROG 2-2. Penalty Yards – EDI 5-30, ROG 3-20. Total Yards – EDI 257, ROG 312. Punts-Avg. – EDI 5-39, ROG 4-26.