Edison strikes big in 43-7 victory over Memorial

Big plays from Luke Parish to Corey Rowland were a big part of the story of Edison's rivalry win over fellow southside Tulsa Public Schools rival Memorial.

Parish passed for 240 yards, with Rowland catching four passes for 166 yards to lead Edison to a 43-7 victory over Memorial in the Mid-Town Classic Friday night at LaFortune Stadium.

Parish was 10 of 15 for 186 yards in the first half alone, finishing 15 of 25 before he and the other starters were pulled late in the fourth quarter with the score 43-0.

Edison (1-1) had a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Parish and Rowland made a lightning strike that changed the game. Parish completed a 91-yard bomb to Rowland, who raced with the ball past a lone Memorial defender from just before midfield with 8:48 left in the second quarter.

"Once we got that big play, then we started going on offense and everything started clicking for us," said Edison coach Robert Borgstadt. "It was a good night for us on both sides of the ball."

That score sent the Eagles off to the races, as the ensuing kickoff was fumbled and recovered by Edison at the Memorial 23-yard-line. That set up a 10-yard touchdown run up the middle by Quan Minor, and the Eagles were up 21-0 with 8:18 left in the second quarter.

"He's a tremendous athlete," Parish said of Rowland. "He's going to help us a lot going into the rest of the season."

"He had a huge night," Borgstadt said of Rowland. "We were finally able to get him the ball. We have plenty of guys capable of that. We've got plenty of weapons.

"It's going to be one of those seasons where defenses have to pick who they want to stop, and then it will be someone else's turn every night."

The Eagles scored just before halftime to go up 28-0 when Parish scored on a 1-yard run with 23.4 seconds left in the half.

Kaden Foster had the first score in the game, showing an incredible burst of speed for a 24-yard TD run up the middle on his first carry of the game with 3:22 left in the first quarter on Edison's first series of the game.

Parish picked up where he left off on the first possession of the second half, connecting with Rowland again on a 41-yard TD pass. On this one, however, it was a short pass behind the line of scrimmage where Rowland turned on his speed and raced down the right sideline to the end zone with 9:02 left in the third quarter to increase the lead to 35-0.

Cash Bryant scored on a 19-yard run with 2:22 left in the third quarter, and Edison led 43-0 before a running clock was put into place after a brief scuffle between the two teams. Bryant finished with 109 yards rushing on just nine carries.

Memorial (0-2) finally scored with 1:06 left in the third quarter when Johnie Caldwell raced 80 yards for a touchdown run. Caldwell finished with 155 yards rushing on 13 carries, gaining 141 of his yards in the second half in just four carries.

EDISON 43, MEMORIAL 7

Edison;7;14;15;0;-;43

Memorial;0:0;7;0;-;7

E - Kaden Foster 24 run (Beckham Simon-Davila kick) 3:22

E - Corey Rowland 91 pass from Luke Parish (Simon-Davila kick) 8:58

E - Quan Minor 10 run (Simon-Davila kick) 8:18

E - Parish 1 run (Simon-Davila kick) 0:23.4

E - Rowland 41 pass from Parish (Simon-Davila kick) 9:02

E - Cash Bryant 19 run (London Labbe pass from Jeremiah Lazenby) 2:22

M - Johnie Caldwell 80 run (Angel Reyes kick) 1:06

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - E - 18, M 9. Rushes-Yards - E 30-205, M 25-173. Comp-Att-Int - E - 15-25-0, M 5-12-1. Passing Yards - E 240, M 43. Fumbles-Lost - E 3-0, M 3-1. Penalty Yards - E 16-135, M 5-50. Total Yards - E 445, M 214. Punts-Avg. - E 4-29, M 6-24.3.