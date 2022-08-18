DJ McKinney looks `for something better' with move to Union, leads OT win

Union's DJ McKinney saw his former Booker T. Washington teammate Jaiden Carroll have a breakout season and emerge as one of the state's top running backs while winning a gold ball in 2021 after moving to Jenks.

McKinney, also a running back, is looking to follow a similar path in his first season with Union.

"Congrats to him, he worked for it," McKinney said. "I know he wanted something better so he went and got it. And I want something better so I'm going to get it."

On Thursday night, McKinney produced 219 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the walk-off winner on a 3-yard run in overtime to give the Redhawks a 27-24 victory over Bentonville (Arkansas) in the preseason Stan Martin Gridiron Classic at Union Tuttle Stadium.

Another move-in, quarterback Shaker Reisig, completed 11-of-19 passes for 213 yards and a TD for the Redhawks after winning a state title with Carroll last year at Jenks, which defeated Union in the Class 6AI title game.

After McKinney's winning TD, he didn't give up the ball as he carried it with him into the handshake line with Bentonville.

"It's exciting," McKinney said. "It's good to see what we're going to do."

McKinney had four catches for 120 yards and 11 rushes for 99 yards.

"DJ's a great kid," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "He's worked really hard over the spring and summer, I'm really proud of him. He's an explosive player. We've just got to find a way to get him the ball."

After Union went 3-and-out on its first two possessions that included five passes, McKinney opened the third by taking a handoff and dashing 65 yards for a tying TD.

McKinney's 31-yard reception set up Dae'Mar Nealy's 2-yard TD run on the next play that gave Union a 14-7 lead going into halftime of the half-game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, soon after Josh Ficklin's two TD runs in 38 seconds had given Bentonville a 21-14 lead, McKinney took a short sideline pass, eluded a defender, and raced 44 yards for the tying TD.

After Bentonville missed a 43-yard field goal with 1:02 left, McKinney had a 30-yard catch on the ensuing possession, but the Redhawks couldn't get close enough for a winning kick. As a result, Union played OT in its Gridiron Classic for the second time in three years. And just as was the case in 2020, Union came away with the win.

Bentonville (8-3 last year) took a 24-21 lead on Logan Tymeson's 26-yard field goal, but McKinney's runs of 7 and 3 yards ended the game.

"We wanted to get tested and we definitely did tonight, Bentonville's got a great football team with outstanding players," Fridrich said. "Saw a lot of mistakes and imagine I will see plenty more when we watch the video, but that's what you want early, to play a good team, see yourself tested and see if we can correct come of those mistakes.

"We were put in a two-minute situation defensively, we were offensively as well. .. For coaches and players a great test."

And the test ended with McKinney's third TD.

"It's amazing, I came here not knowing what I was going to get," McKinney said. "I just came for something better. I'm glad I got to gel with these nice guys on this team, and we're going for it all.

"I know everybody is wanting the same thing, it's a passion. I feel great because I believe in my ability."

Union announced Thursday that general admission tickets for its opener at home against Westmoore at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 will be only $1 and are available at www.unionfb.com or in-person next week at the U-Wear Store during normal business hours. The special price is to celebrate the completion of its stadium complex and fine arts building. There will be fireworks after the game.

UNION 27, BENTONVILLE 24, OT

Bentonville;7;14;3;--;24

Union;14;7;6;--;27

B: Que Brown 30 pass from Carter Nye (Logan Tymeson kick)

U: DJ McKinney 65 run (Isaiah Forbes kick)

U: Dae'Mar Nealy 2 run (Forbes kick)

B: Josh Ficklin 4 run (Tymeson kick)

B: Ficklin 40 run (Tymeson kick)

U: McKinney 44 pass from Shaker Reisig (Forbes kick)

B: FG, Tymeson 26

U: McKinney 3 run (no conversion)