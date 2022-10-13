DJ McKinney dazzles as Redhawks rout Mustang on the road, 53-21

MUSTANG — A hard shoulder collided into DJ McKinney’s body.

On Union’s first offensive snap of the night, McKinney — the Redhawks’ senior running back — corralled a handoff from quarterback Shaker Reisig, bobbing through the offensive line and across Mustang’s midfield logo before taking a hard hit and having the ball dribble out of his arms.

Fumble. Broncos ball.

McKinney wouldn’t make a mistake again.

On a breezy Thursday night at Bronco Stadium in Mustang, McKinney added another stellar performance to his resume, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 177 yards in No. 2 Union’s 53-21 road victory against No. 3 Mustang.

“This is a team we’re pretty familiar with,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said after the game. “They’ve got an outstanding group of seniors and we’ve been playing against them for three years. I’ll be glad some of them are graduating.”

McKinney’s play dominated the game, with the 5-foot-9, 175-pound running back scoring two touchdowns in each half.

He broke touchdown runs of 32, 17, 16 and burst through the offensive line on a goal-line run. McKinney was also a complimentary passing option for Reisig, who completed two passes for 41 yards to McKinney.

“I’ve got to give a big shout out to the offensive line,” said Union safety Devin Robinson. “DJ went crazy tonight. I know for sure he broke 1,000 (season) rushing yards.”

Robinson would be right. Through seven games, McKinney has accumulated 1,054 rushing yards this season.

Asked if this performance — 19 carries, 177 yards and four touchdowns — was the expectation for McKinney this season, Fridrich lauded McKinney’s grittiness.

“I hadn’t thought about that,” Fridrich said of expectations. “He just runs the ball so tough. When you see him he’s so fast and so quick. But to have a guy like that, typically they’re not an in-the-box runner.”

When asked to describe his running style, McKinney kept it simple.

“Electric,” he said. “I mean, speed, I can run you over if I have to, but mostly speed.”

For Union (7-0 overall, 4-0 6AI-2) scoring came easy Thursday night. If it wasn’t McKinney tallying points, Reisig was completing passes. The sophomore finished 17-of-24 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

After McKinney’s early fumble, the Redhawks reclaimed possession shortly after, with linebacker Braylen Irvin-Fisher intercepting Mustang QB Tristen Russell. Reisig then delivered a quick pass to wide receiver Grayson Tempest, who cut through the defense for a 67-yard touchdown on Union’s second offensive play of the night.

Reisig delivered another scoring throw in the second half, firing a pass to Jino Boyd across the middle on a 30-yard TD pass.

The Redhawks even found success against Mustang (5-2, 3-1) on special teams. After the Broncos cut the lead to seven late in the second quarter, Union’s kick returner Devon Jordan fielded the kickoff inside the 5-yard line, dancing up the sideline and into the end zone before a holding penalty pushed Union back to its own 21.

Jordan would still get his redemption. A quarter later, Mustang pooch-kicked the ball to Redhawks safety Isaac Covington, who lateraled the ball back to Jordan.

After 72 yards of weaving through defenders, Jordan’s second kickoff return of the night officially counted.

“It’s good to have a great win like this,” McKinney said. “It’s a big win too. I know we were doubted a little bit, so it was good to show everybody what it was.”

UNION 53, MUSTANG 21

Union;7;14;22;10;–;53

Mustang;0;7;7;7;–;21

UNI – Tempest 67 pass from Reisig (Sarey kick)

UNI – McKinney 16 run (Sarey kick)

MUS – Bedford 2 run (Jordan kick)

UNI – McKinney 32 run (Sarey kick)

UNI – Boyd 30 pass from Reisig (Rogers scored)

UNI – McKinney 1 run (Sarey kick)

MUS – Bedford 3 run (Jordan kick)

UNI – Devon Jordan 72 kick return (Sarey kick)

MUS – Beard 5 pass from Russell (Jordan kick)

UNI – Sarey 22 field goal

UNI – McKinney 17 run (Sarey kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – UNI 21, MUS 21; Rushes-Yards – UNI 28-228, MUS 49-222; Comp-Att-Int – UNI 17-24-0, MUS 9-16-1. Passing Yards – UNI 288, MUS 106. Fumbles-Lost UNI 1-1, MUS 0-0. Penalty Yards – UNI 8-70, MUS 3-30. Total Yards – UNI 516, MUS 328. Punts-Avg. – UNI 1-34.0, MUS 6-34.1