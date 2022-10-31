District titles at stake in Week 10's marquee matchups: Jenks-Bixby, Stillwater-Muskogee

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. 6AI-1: No. 4 Jenks at No. 1 Bixby

The outlook: Bixby has the nation’s longest winning streak at 58, but isn’t getting much respect in national rankings. This is the chance for the Spartans to make their case nationally. And the Spartans also may need a win to capture the district title. These teams swept the 6A state titles the last two years when Bixby was in 6AII. Jenks gave Bixby its toughest test last season, 23-15, and lost a 42-35 thriller to the Spartans in 2020.

Records: Jenks 7-2, 5-1; Bixby 9-0, 6-0

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV: ESPN2

Key matchup: Jenks running backs Jaiden Carroll and Jalyn Stanford against the Spartans defense. Carroll and Stanford combined for 299 yards rushing-receiving yards last week against Broken Arrow. Although Jenks has racked up 125 points in its past two games, its best chance for an upset would be to keep the game relatively low scoring as it did the past two years, and the best way to do that is to control the ball and limit Bixby’s possessions. Last year, Bixby held Jenks to 86 rushing yards although Ike Owens passed for 220. Owens is coming off his best game last week when he passed for 306 yards and accounted for four TDs. Bixby receiver Jakeb Snyder has a TD catch against Jenks in each of their past two meetings. Bixby quarterbacks Austin Havens and Connor Kirby have combined for 2,130 passing yards and 31 TDs this season, and Kirby has added 639 rushing yards and 13 TDs. But Jenks’ defense fared well against Havens when he was with Owasso in the Trojans’ 2020 semifinals win, and the Trojans contained Kirby and Bixby’s offense last year.

Notable: These teams have combined to win 13 state titles in the past 10 years. Bixby has won by at least 28 points in all 20 games since last year’s win over Jenks with a 56-point average margin of victory.

Series history: Bixby has won the past three meetings, but Jenks leads 57-24-5 and had won 26 in a row since 1977 before the Spartans’ 35-18 victory in 2017.

2. 6AII-1: No. 1 Stillwater at No. 4 Muskogee

Outlook: Muskogee can win its first district title since 2016 and only second since 1988. Two years after going winless, the Roughers can also complete their first perfect regular season since 1980.

Records: Stillwater 9-0, 6-0; Muskogee 9-0, 6-0

TV: YurView (Cox-3)

Key matchup: Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin against a Pioneers defense that only has twice allowed more than nine points this season. Ficklin has passed for 2,185 yards and 35 TDs. The Roughers’ defense will be tested by Stillwater QB Gage Gundy, who has thrown for 1,920 yards and 22 TDs. Stillwater’s Noah Roberts has rushed for 1,272 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Series history: Stillwater leads 9-5 after a 48-13 victory in their last meeting during the 2018 quarterfinals. Muskogee’s last win over Stillwater was 24-22 in the ‘16 quarters.

3. 5A-4: Bishop Kelley at No. 2 Grove

Outlook: Grove can finish off its first undefeated regular season since 2008. The Ridgerunners also can capture the district title with a win or a Collinsville win over Claremore. Kelley takes the district with a win and Collinsville loss.

Records: Kelley 5-4, 5-1; Grove 9-0, 6-0

Key matchup: Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford against Kelley’s defense. Crawford has 1,350 rushing yards and 29 TDs overall.

Series history: The last time the teams played was in 2005, JJ Tappana’s first year as Kelley’s head coach, and his quarterback was 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who passed for two TDs and ran for another. Matt Moreland kicked a 35-yard field goal with 48 seconds left for the upset. Kelley also won the only other meeting, 28-20, in 2004.

4. 2A-7: Victory Christian at No. 7 Kiefer

Outlook: Kiefer, with a win, can finish off its first perfect regular season and district title since 2014. For the second year in a row, Victory looks to win a district title in a Week 10 showdown. Victory captures the title with a 7-point win or any-margin win and Beggs loss to Sperry. Victory can slip to third with a loss and Beggs win.

Records: Victory 6-3, 5-1; Kiefer 9-0, 6-0

When: 7 p.m. Thursday (moved from Friday)

Key matchup: Victory running back Judah Byrams against the Kiefer defense. During the past five games, he has 890 rushing yards and 12 TDs.

Series history: Victory leads 4-1, after wins of 42-40 in 2020 and 58-42 last year. Before 2018, the teams had not met since 1999.

5. 2A-7: Sperry at Beggs

Outlook: Four years ago, Sperry defeated Beggs for a state title. The stakes aren’t quite as high this time, but Beggs can finish second in 2A-7 with a win and Victory Christian loss. Sperry can move up from fourth to second place.

Records: Sperry 5-4, 4-2; Beggs 6-3, 5-1

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Notable: Sperry’s 29-0 win over Okmulgee last week was its first shutout since 2019.

Series history: Sperry leads 7-3 and after a 33-15 victory in their last meeting in 2019.

Best of the rest

6AI-1: No. 9 Moore (4-5, 1-5) at No. 7 Broken Arrow (3-6, 3-3): Broken Arrow needs a win to clinch hosting a first-round playoff game. Moore is a long shot to qualify for the playoffs.

6AI-2: No. 10 Norman (3-6, 3-3) at No. 6 Owasso (5-4, 4-2): Owasso clinches third with a win and Norman could also finish third with a win. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday.

5A-4: Edison (4-5, 2-4) at Rogers (5-4, 2-4): Neither team is going to the playoffs, but Rogers can post its first winning season since 2006 while Edison can finish at .500 after two losing seasons.

5A-4: Claremore (5-4, 3-3) at No. 6 Collinsville (8-1, 5-1): Defending state champion Collinsville looks to finish second and clinch a first-round home playoff game.

4A-3: McLain (4-5, 3-3) at Oologah (5-4, 4-2): This game will likely decide a playoff berth.

3A-4: Holland Hall (4-5, 4-2) at Jay (4-5, 3-3): Two-time defending state champion Holland Hall has the district’s longest winning streak at four, but likely needs this win to get into the playoffs.

2A-8: No. 2 Rejoice Christian (9-0, 6-0) at Pawhuska (6-3, 4-2): Good playoff preparation for Rejoice, which faces one of the state’s top QBs, South Dakota commit Todd Drummond, who has passed for 2,838 yards and 25 TDs.