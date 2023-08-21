Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

DISTRICT 2A-7COACHES POLL

1. Victory Christian

2. Beggs

3. Kiefer

4. Sperry

5. Westville

6. Kansas

7. Morris

8. Okmulgee

Overview: Victory has captured district titles the past two years with dramatic Week 10 victories. This year’s district race could be just as wild as Week 10 features Kiefer at Victory Christian and Beggs at Sperry. Other key games are Sperry hosting Victory and Beggs at Kiefer — both in Week 8 on Oct. 20. Beggs is the only team among the top four without a returning starter at quarterback. Sperry was 6-5 last year, but coach Robert Park said, “We’ll be in the hunt,” for a district title.

DISTRICT 2A-8 PROJECTED FINISH 1. Rejoice Christian

2. Claremore Sequoyah

3. Pawhuska

4. Vinita

5. Salina

6. Adair

7. Nowata

8. Caney Valley

Overview: For the first time in six seasons as Pawhuska’s head coach, Matt Hennesy’s starting quarterback won’t be named Drummond. There are two candidates for the QB job — Deacon Hendren and Canyon Hindman. “I’ll probably go with both of them and have packages for both,” Hennesy said. “And when Canyon is in, Deacon can play tailback or slot receiver — it’s going to be a special year for him,” Their top receiver will be Traven Richardson, who had 51 catches for 1,132 yards and 14 TDs last season. Noah Willson will lead the defense. ... It appears that it will be a three-team race for the district title although Vinita also could contend. Key games are Rejoice Christian at Claremore Sequoyah on Sept. 29, Pawhuska at Claremore Sequoyah on Oct. 20 and Pawhuska at Rejoice on Nov. 3. Defending champion Rejoice has three returning starters on offense and five on defense. “I love our group of kids, they’ve worked really hard,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “It’s going to be a tough district.” ... Logan Gilbreath will be entering his third year as Sequoyah’s starting QB.

DISTRICT A-5PROJECTED FINISH

1. Hominy

2. Tonkawa

3. Woodland

4. Pawnee

5. Morrison

6. Chelsea

7. Chouteau

8. Okla. Union

Overview: The district title couild be decided when Hominy visits Tonkawa on Oct. 20. Other key games are Woodland at Hominy on Oct. 27 and Tonkawa at Woodland on Nov. 3. This district has several teams with a recent history of postseason runs. Hominy reached the semifinals last year and has missed qualifying for the playoffs only once since 1979. Woodland was eliminated by state champion Cashion in the quarterfinals in 2020 and ‘21, and by state runner-up Gore in the second round last year. Tonkawa has reached at least the second round in three consecutive years. Morrison missed the playoffs last year after reaching the semifinals in 2021.

DISTRICT A-6PROJECTED FINISH

1. Stroud

2. Mounds

3. Hartshorne

4. Liberty

5. Allen

6. Konawa

7. Savanna

8. Wewoka

Overview: Stroud’s upward trajectory continued last year as it went 10-3 after improving from 1-8 in 2020 to 6-6 in 2021. A key game will be Mounds at Stroud on Oct. 20. Liberty has the potential to play its first postseason game since 1999. The Tigers have fallen one point short of the playoffs the past two years.

DISTRICT B-5PROJECTED FINISH

1. Regent Prep

2. Barnsdall

3. Pioneer

4. Yale

5. Drumright

6. Olive

Overview: Key games for Regent will be hosting Barnsdall on Oct. 12 and visiting Pioneer on Nov. 3. Regent has seven returning starters on each side of the ball, including junior quarterback JohnMark Roller. Tackle Zeke Camp and linebacker Mason Berg lead the defense. The Rams were 11-0 last year before Roller was injured early in their quarterfinal game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World