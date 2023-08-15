DISTRICT 6AI-1

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Bixby

2. Jenks

3. Broken Arrow

4. Norman North

5. Westmoore

6. Moore

7. Enid

8. Southmoore

Overview: Last year’s district race ended in a three-way tie, with Bixby prevailing in a tiebreaker, followed by Norman North and Jenks. Jenks has been to four state title games in the past five years, but only has one district championship during that span. Bixby has won district titles the past five years — the first four of those in 6AII. Key games in the district race will be Bixby at Broken Arrow on Oct. 13, Jenks at Broken Arrow on Oct. 27 and Bixby at Jenks on Nov. 3.

DISTRICT 6AI-2

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Union

2. Owasso

3. Mustang

4. Edmond Memorial

5. Edmond Santa Fe

6. Norman

7. Yukon

8. Edmond North

Overview: It turned out to be fitting that Union and Owasso finished in a rare tie for first in the 2022 preseason projected finish — they went on to play the epic six-overtime semifinal, won by Owasso. Union was the regular-season district champion. Union has won two consecutive district titles after going two years without one for the first time since 1992-97. Union won 19 district titles in 21 seasons from 1998-2018. Santa Fe won 6AI-1 district titles in 2019 and ‘20. Owasso visits Union in a district opener Sept. 22. Owasso won district titles in 2019 and ‘20. Mustang has defeated Owasso the past two years to finish second and send the Rams to third-place finishes. Owasso hosts Mustang on Sept. 29. Union hosts Mustang on Oct. 13.

DISTRICT 6AII-1

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Muskogee

2. Stillwater

3. B.T. Washington

4. Sand Springs

5. Bartlesville

6. Tahlequah

7. Putnam West

8. OKC Grant

Overview: Last year’s district race was decided in a Week 10 showdown as Stillwater defeated Muskogee, and those two teams appear on a collision course again on Nov. 3 for the championship. Washington and Sand Springs will battle for third place — they meet Oct. 27 at Sand Springs. Muskogee will host Sand Springs on Sept. 22 and BTW on Oct. 19.

DISTRICT 5A-3

PROJECTED FINISH

1. McAlester

2. Del City

3. Coweta

4. Sapulpa

5. Durant

6. Glenpool

7. East Central

8. Memorial

Overview: McAlester and Del City are the favorites to win the district. Their showdown is Sept. 29. McAlester has a favorable schedule as it hosts its top three district opponents — Del City, Coweta and Sapulpa. McAlester adds a new nondistrict opponent, Prescott (Arkansas) on Sept. 1. The Buffaloes, coming off two state runner-up finishes, makes three trips to the Tulsa metro with games at East Central, Memorial and Glenpool. … Del City visits Coweta on Oct. 27.

DISTRICT 5A-4

COACHES POLL

1 (tie). Bishop Kelley

1 (tie). Claremore

3. Collinsville

4. Grove

5. Rogers

6. Pryor

7. Edison

8. Hale

Overview: Co-favorites Claremore and Bishop Kelley will meet Oct. 20 at Kelley. Claremore has made 16 playoff appearances since its last district title in 1999. The Zebras have eight starters returning on each side of the ball, including quarterback Braxton Etheridge, who passed for 2,034 yards and 17 TDs last season. Kelley also returns eight starters on offense, but only five on defense. Kelley also has a returning starter at QB, Stice Smith. Last year’s district champion, Grove, returns eight starters overall. Other key games are Claremore at Grove on Sept. 29, Collinsville at Bishop Kelley on Sept. 29, Bishop Kelley at Grove on Nov. 3 and Collinsville at Claremore on Nov. 3.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World