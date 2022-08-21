District football previews: Owasso, Union are a toss-up in 6AI-2; Jenks gets edge over Bixby in 6AI-1

DISTRICT 6AI-1

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Jenks

2. Bixby

3. Broken Arrow

4. Norman North

5. Moore

6. Westmoore

7. Enid

8. Southmoore

Overview: Two-time defending 6AI champion Jenks has been to four consecutive state finals, but its district title last year was its first since Allan Trimble's final season as coach in 2017. Bixby, which has a 49-game winning streak, moves up from 6AII after four state titles in a row. Key games in the district race will be Broken Arrow at Bixby on Oct. 14, Broken Arrow at Jenks on Oct. 28, and Jenks at Bixby on Nov. 3.

DISTRICT 6AI-2

COACHES’ POLL

1 (tie). Owasso

1 (tie). Union

3. Edmond Santa Fe

4. Mustang

5. Norman

6. Yukon

7. Edmond North

8. Edmond Memorial

Overview: Union won a district title last year after going two years without one for the first time since 1992-97. Union won 19 district titles in 21 seasons from 1998-2018. Santa Fe won 6AI-1 titles in 2019 and '20. Owasso hosts Union in a district opener Sept. 23. Owasso won district titles in 2019 and '20. Mustang defeated Owasso 47-41 last year to send the Rams to a third-place finish. Owasso visits Mustang on Sept. 30.

DISTRICT 6AII-1

PROJECTED FINISH

1. B.T. Washington

2. Stillwater

3. Sand Springs

4. Muskogee

5. Tahlequah

6. Bartlesville

7. Putnam West

8. OKC Grant

Overview: Washington's last district title and state championship was in 2017. Stillwater visits Washington on Sept. 30. Other key games are Stillwater at Sand Springs on Oct. 7 and Sand Springs at BTW on Oct. 28. Bixby, which has moved on to 6AI-1, had won this district the past four years.

DISTRICT 5A-3

PROJECTED FINISH

1. McAlester

2. Del City

3. Coweta

4. Sapulpa

5. Glenpool

6. East Central

7. Durant

8. Memorial

Overview: McAlester rolled to its first district title last year since 2016 and is a strong favorite to repeat. Key games are McAlester at Del City on Sept. 30, McAlester at Coweta on Oct. 7 and Coweta at Del City on Oct. 28.

DISTRICT 5A-4

COACHES' POLL

1. Collinsville

2. Bishop Kelley

3. Grove

4. Pryor

5. Claremore

6. Edison

7. Rogers

8. Hale

Overview: Despite graduating 18 starters, defending state champion Collinsville is favored to win its third district title in a row and fourth in five years. Grove moves up from 4A as a replacement for Tahlequah, which goes to 6AII. Key games are Bishop Kelley at Collinsville on Sept. 30, Grove at Collinsville on Oct. 21 and Bishop Kelley at Grove on Nov. 4.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World