District football previews: Favorites include Pawhuska, Summit Christian
  • Updated
Cashion at Pawhuska

Pawhuska, led by coach Matt Hennesy, is expected to win its second consecutive district title in 2021.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

DISTRICT A-5

TW PROJECTED FINISH

1. Pawhuska

2. Commerce

3. Okla. Union

4. Wyandotte

5. Quapaw

6. Afton

7. Ketchum

8. Fairland

Key game: Commerce at Pawhuska, Sept. 24

DISTRICT A-6

TW PROJECTED FINISH

1. Morrison

2. Pawnee

3. Hominy

4. Woodland

5. Caney Valley

6. Chelsea

7. Chouteau

Key game: Morrison at Pawnee, Oct. 22.

DISTRICT A-7

COACHES' POLL

1. Okemah

2. Allen

3. Stroud

4. Mounds

5. Konawa

6. Wewoka

7. Liberty

8. Savanna

Key game: Allen at Okemah, Oct. 1.

DISTRICT A-8

TW PROJECTED FINISH

1. Gore

2. Colcord

3. Central Sallisaw

4. Warner

5. Porter

6. Canadian

7. Talihina

Key game: Gore at Colcord, Oct. 8.

DISTRICT B-6

TW PROJECTED FINISH

1. Summit Christian

2. Keota

3. Arkoma

4. Watts

5. Gans

6. Cave Springs

Key game: Summit Christian at Keota, Oct. 14.

DISTRICT B-8

TW PROJECTED FINISH

1. Davenport

2. Regent Prep

3. Depew

4. Drumright

5. Prue

6. Foyil

Key game: Davenport at Regent Prep, Nov. 5.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

