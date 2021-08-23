District football previews: Favorites include Pawhuska, Summit Christian

DISTRICT A-5
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Pawhuska
2. Commerce
3. Okla. Union
4. Wyandotte
5. Quapaw
6. Afton
7. Ketchum
8. Fairland
Key game: Commerce at Pawhuska, Sept. 24
DISTRICT A-6
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Morrison
2. Pawnee
3. Hominy
4. Woodland
5. Caney Valley
6. Chelsea
7. Chouteau
Key game: Morrison at Pawnee, Oct. 22.
DISTRICT A-7
COACHES' POLL
1. Okemah
2. Allen
3. Stroud
4. Mounds
5. Konawa
6. Wewoka
7. Liberty
8. Savanna
Key game: Allen at Okemah, Oct. 1.
DISTRICT A-8
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Gore
2. Colcord
3. Central Sallisaw
4. Warner
5. Porter
6. Canadian
7. Talihina
Key game: Gore at Colcord, Oct. 8.
DISTRICT B-6
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Summit Christian
2. Keota
3. Arkoma
4. Watts
5. Gans
6. Cave Springs
Key game: Summit Christian at Keota, Oct. 14.
DISTRICT B-8
TW PROJECTED FINISH
1. Davenport
2. Regent Prep
3. Depew
4. Drumright
5. Prue
6. Foyil
Key game: Davenport at Regent Prep, Nov. 5.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
