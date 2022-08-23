District football previews: Beggs-Victory title showdown forecast in 2A-7; Rejoice, Pawhuska favored in 2A-8

DISTRICT 2A-7

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Beggs

2. Victory Christian

3. Sperry

4. Kiefer

5. Westville

6. Okmulgee

7. Morris

8. Kansas

Overview: Victory edged Beggs 27-26 to win the district title in the regular season's final game last year. Then-Victory head coach Ben Palmer is now Beggs' offensive coordinator. Brett Smith succeeds Palmer at Victory's helm. Beggs will host Victory on Sept. 30. Other key games are Victory visiting Sperry on Oct. 21 and Beggs hosting Sperry on Nov. 3. Beggs will visit 2A-8 favorite Rejoice Christian on Sept. 9.

DISTRICT 2A-8

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Rejoice Christian

2. Pawhuska

3. Vinita

4. Adair

5. Claremore Sequoyah

6. Salina

7. Caney Valley

8. Nowata

Overview: The district title will likely be decided in the regular-season finale when Rejoice visits Pawhuska on Nov. 4. It also will be a matchup of the top two quarterbacks in the All-World preseason rankings — Rejoice's Chance Wilson and Pawhuska's Todd Drummond. Vinita, which was 13-8 over the past two years in 3A, also has a senior QB, Paul Glasscock, who has passed for 3,802 yards and 49 TDs during that span. Claremore Sequoyah's Logan Gilbreath accounted for 1,570 yards and 16 TDs as a freshman last year, and had 78 tackles at linebacker.

DISTRICT A-5

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Tonkawa

2. Woodland

3. Morrison

4. Hominy

5. Pawnee

6. Chelsea

7. Okla. Union

8. Chouteau

Overview: A very competitive district that probably will be decided in the regular-season finale on Nov. 4 when Woodland visits Tonkawa. Woodland has been eliminated by state champion Cashion in the quarterfinals the past two years. Tonkawa lost to Morrison in the quarterfinals last season. Morrison has lost to Ringling in the playoffs the past two years — semifinals in 2021 and quarterfinals in 2020. Pawnee reached the quarterfinals the past two seasons and the semifinals in 2019. Hominy has missed qualifying for the playoffs only once since 1979.

DISTRICT A-6

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Stroud

2. Mounds

3. Hartshorne

4. Liberty

5. Wewoka

6. Allen

7. Savanna

8. Konawa

Overview: Stroud improved from 1-8 in 2020 to 6-6 last year, while Mounds went from 3-7 to 10-2 in 2021. Mounds' new head coach is Ryan Reed, who was 26-24 at Memorial from 2013-17. Stroud hosts Mounds on Oct. 21. Liberty has the potential to play its first postseason game since 1999.

DISTRICT B-5

PROJECTED FINISH

1. Pioneer

2. Regent Prep

3. Barnsdall

4. Yale

5. Drumright

6. Olive

Overview: Pioneer will visit Regent in a likely district title showdown Nov. 4. Regent, with sophomore quarterback John Mark Roller, was 9-3 last year, while Pioneer was 10-2. Barnsdall also could contend for the title. Coach Kylee Sweeney's Panthers, 5-5 in 2021, return seven starters on each side of the ball. Their top two players also are sophomores — quarterback/defensive back Maverick Lanphear, who accounted for 2,200 yards and 18 TDs last season, and running back/defensive lineman Easton Malone, who had 1,400 total yards and 22 TDs last year. They also combined for 146 tackles. Barnsdall visits Pioneer on Oct. 7 and hosts Regent on Oct. 13.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World