`Disheartening' season propels Metro receiver Breck Nauman, teammates to title game return

Metro Christian receiver Breck Nauman learned a lot while he was sidelined during a frustrating 2021 football season.

Nauman caught two touchdown passes in the '20 Class 2A state title game and great things were expected from him the following year, but his playing time was limited due to concussion issues.

"Going into the season I had high hopes; I was supposed to have a big breakout season and then being injured the first scrimmage was really disheartening," Nauman said after Tuesday's practice. "But I wanted to be there for my team while I couldn't play, and it was an opportunity to be moral support. It was good for me to realize it's not all about me and myself, and it gave me a new mentality going into this year."

As it turned out, Nauman's breakout season was just delayed a year. He has come back with a big senior year as he has 54 catches for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns going into the Patriots' matchup against Oklahoma City Heritage Hall in the Class 3A state final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

"Not having him available most of last year was difficult," Metro coach Jared McCoy said.

Nauman has helped Kirk Francis rank among the state's passing leaders with 3,753 yards and 53 touchdowns. Last week, Nauman had eight catches for 232 yards and three TDs in the semifinals against Lincoln Christian. His scoring plays were 48, 50 and 78 yards.

"He's Kirk's favorite receiver for a reason; he can stretch the defense," McCoy said.

Francis missed him when Nauman was sidelined last year.

"He makes me look good a lot and is definitely a fun weapon to have," Francis said.

Last year was the only time that the Patriots' current senior class didn't reach a title game after winning the 2A gold ball in 2019 and '20. Metro went 8-4 with a second-round playoff exit last year.

"It was definitely pretty disappointing last year," Francis said. "After starting out the first two years with championships and losing only two games we were a little spoiled. It definitely made us appreciate those first two years a little bit more and made us want to get back here."

During the seniors' other three years they have a combined 40-2 record.

"Losing helped us realize it's not just given to us, we have to work hard and earn it, and as seniors we've kind of led the team better and worked harder than last year," Nauman said.

It was a learning experience not just for Nauman and Francis but for all of the seniors.

"Not a lot of people showed up during the summer (of 2021), but this year we definitely changed that and the atmosphere," Metro offensive lineman Mason Fields said. "It definitely shows up in our (13-0) record and how we're playing."

Running back/defensive back Tagg Campbell added, "We knew we were going to be special, we worked hard all summer. As seniors at the beginning of the season we had the state championship circled (on the calendar) and it's all led to this."

Campbell also is having a big senior year with 1,194 yards on 112 touches and 21 TDs.

"With Tagg, even if we don't make the best block, he'll always find the gap in the line," Fields said.

Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert is impressed by the Patriots.

"Their No. 12 (Francis) is as good a quarterback as we've seen since Mason Fine at Locust Grove (in 2014), " Bogert said. "If we weren't playing them I would enjoy watching their film. They are dynamic on both sides of the ball."

In the 48-37 win over Washington in the '20 title game, Nauman caught the first and last of the five TD passes from Francis, who threw for 367 yards.

The Patriots are looking for a similar ending Thursday night. Except for Nauman, who arrived in ninth grade from Regent Prep, most of the seniors have played together since third grade.

"It was the best game we've ever had, the the most fun we've had playing in a game together, with the fans and media there, that stadium was so electric," Francis said. "Just being able to say you're playing into December with these guys and making all those memories and eventually holding up that gold ball, there's nothing that compares to it."